Letter to the editor: Poisoned by liberalism

“That's all I can stands, I can't stands no more” (Popeye). Pass the spinach! Eighteen months after the election Robert Jedrzejewski is still living in his seething white-hot anger and rage ( “Why does Trump's base remain loyal?” ).

He continues to spew his seemingly endless whining, ranting, raving and childish name-calling aimed at those of us who are sick of both parties and voted for Donald Trump. His condescending, belittling and berating letters are deeply offensive, hurtful and totally unwarranted. His thinly veiled deep and bitter hatred for people he doesn't even know borders on evil.

It is said that liberalism is a mental disorder and perhaps his actions lend credence to that theory. His mind is apparently so riddled with liberalism that he can no longer discern between fantasy and reality, facts and fake news and respectful versus obnoxious behavior.

Since he is so disgusted living in an area with so many irredeemable, deplorable riffraff such as myself, and before he has a mental breakdown, I have a proposal. I'm going to look into opening a GoFundMe account for Mr. J. and will contribute the first $5. Perhaps enough money can be raised to purchase for him a one-way ticket to California, the “Land of Fruits and Nuts,” where he can be among his own people.

Bob McBride

West Deer