Sounding off: Real gun numbers

The letter “Progressivism ‘bull in the china shop'” repeating long-discredited inferences about guns and self-defense should not go unchallenged.

The writer claims the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is suppressing evidence that legal defensive gun uses (DGUs) outnumber criminal uses by almost four times, that to beat a bad guy with a gun, it takes a good guy with a gun. But what data exist show no such thing. One Harvard study suggests that DGUs occurred in only 0.9 percent of crimes between 2007 and 2011. Another researcher at Duke estimates a maximum of 100,000 DGUs per year. Even if the latter figure is correct, that's only 8 percent of the 1.2 million violent crimes reported to the FBI in 2016, not four times more.

The inflated DGU number depends on careless research methods and statistical fallacies — using non-random telephone surveys, accepting self-reports in the absence of a reliable definition of a deterred crime and overestimating the impact of false negatives while discounting false positives (i.e., cherry-picking the data).

Far from CDC withholding data, it has been barred by Congress from gathering more systematic evidence on gun violence.

Eugene V. Torisky Jr., Latrobe

Let veterans protect students

In light of another school shooting, it's time we take a real look at school security. While I feel that an armed presence is going to be an important part of that security, I'm not quite on the bandwagon of arming teachers. However, I do feel that we should look to the military. I'm not asking Gov. Wolf to put the National Guard in our schools (I doubt that he would) but rather looking toward veterans. There are thousands of unemployed veterans in this country who would accept the honor and privilege of protecting our children.

As a parent who's getting ready to send a child to public school in the fall, I want to know my children are safe. Metal detectors are a nice thought, but do not totally keep our kids safe. Put the armed veterans in our schools, and leave the teaching to the teachers.

Matt Rusiewicz, Harrison

Citizens have a right to the truth

Since the beginning of our great nation, we have been relying on newspapers, town criers and similar sources to keep us informed. I wish we could still believe in these sources.

I'll start off saying that I'm a Trump supporter. But this isn't about what I believe in; it's about our right as a nation to know the truth. I want to know if I am supporting the right person. But I want to base my support on facts.

Regardless of who you support you hear cries of “fake news.” You get a different presentation of what has occurred from every station according to who it supports. It seems like today you pick your newspaper or TV station based on what you want to hear. This isn't how it was meant to be.

What would it take to have news be unbiased? If a story is happening, it should be reported the same by every channel. If it is damaging to a station's opinion, then so be it. The nation deserves to know the truth, good or bad. If it is wrong for one candidate to lie, cheat or steal, then it should be wrong for all candidates.

Our nation deserves to know the absolute truth in all matters. It's time for news to be honest and informed. It's time for all citizens to not be treated as second-class idiots.

Michael Jasik, Greensburg

Unappreciative liberals

Of all the liberals throughout the world, the American liberals are the most unappreciative of the life they have. Opportunities are put aside just to complain. They look at America as having so many things wrong. And yet these self-described intellectuals fail to compare against the rest of the world all that is offered. They are so much smarter than the deplorables who could not possibly know what they prefer. So I must conclude that their ignorance is deliberate.

John Newhouse, Shaler

Democrats' ‘resistance' is backfiring

It seems most Democrat strategists and their media and Hollywood supporters are happily predicting a “blue wave” in the November midterms. But they better start to tone down their euphoria because their strategy of “resist” and their plan to impeach President Trump by finding him guilty of collusion with Russia to steal the last election, or some other invented malfeasance, are clearly beginning to backfire.

Trump's tax reforms and deregulation efforts are improving the American economy and providing the growth opportunities that traditionally made Americans the most productive people on earth. His efforts to rewrite trade deals and encourage companies to grow in the U.S. have reduced unemployment to record lows, and the lower corporate tax rates are being invested back into employees by bonuses and wage or salary increases never seen before.

All while Democrats continue to attempt to block Trump's efforts.

Now we are starting to see Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is truly a witch hunt. So far, Mueller has proven there was collusion — by Democrats, led by HRC through her purchase of a made-up dossier that will ultimately be shown to have been the basis of the entire investigation. The latest findings are blowing up in the Democrats' faces.

America is beginning to see that the Democratic party and its allies are consumed by hatred and are stuck in some 1960s Woodstock mentality. They will wither there as more Americans of all stripes see their hopes and dreams being made possible again through Trump's leadership, and send more conservatives to Washington in November.

Bob Jacobs, Unity

Fracking facts? What about water quality?

The letter “Facts refute fracking falsehoods” did not address water quality — or even mention water. What about drinking water? Did the negatives connected to fracking not need some mention? Shouldn't the effects and potential effects on drinking water be given consideration? Aren't there some homes in Western Pennsylvania with water-holding tanks visible outside their homes after a well was contaminated? Why was the research related to real and potential water contamination not mentioned?

It states that air quality is the cleanest in decades and fracking is increasing property value. Would fracking next to my home increase my property value?

The writer states, “Fracking is safe and more environmentally responsible than solar or wind energy ...” . Really? Is natural gas renewable? What about future generations? Shouldn't every person be concerned about the quality of life for future generations?

Was this letter a fair assessment of the effects of hydraulic fracturing or fracking?

S.A. Kelly, Hempfield

Move over, good old boys

Regarding “Pennsylvania fields historic slate of women congressional candidates” : Government led by old white men has delivered endless wars, trillions in national debt, crumbling infrastructure, lower taxes for millionaires and billionaires, the 2008 bank collapse, a real-estate crisis, Citizens United (united toward buying politicians), a broken health-care system, near-bankrupt Social Security, and now a president who has no accountability from the legislative branch of government. As all of these crises unfold the good old “boys” are focused on walls, family planning, immigration, cutting entitlements and increased military spending.

I will profile candidates in future elections based on characteristics I find favorable: Democrat, female, under age 40-50, African-American or Hispanic. Move over, elderly white guys; you had your chance to “make America great” and you failed miserably.

Thomas C. Spallone, Hempfield