Letter to the editor: City can get to 100 percent renewable energy
Updated 3 hours ago
On June 1, 2017 President Trump stated his intention to remove the United States from the Paris climate agreement, calling it a “bad deal.” What is such a bad deal about an agreement that is voluntary by all parties involved? There isn't even a penalty for not meeting your commitment. Every nation on the planet was inspired to submit voluntary reductions to carbon emissions and to work together to act on climate change. How is that bad?
When Trump said he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” he totally missed the mark. Most of the citizens of Pittsburgh voted for Hillary Clinton, who supported the Paris agreement. Mayor Bill Peduto made it even more clear that Pittsburgh loves the agreement, and we intend to follow it by shifting to 100 percent renewable energy.
Pittsburgh City Council last month passed an aggressive Climate Action Plan 3.0. It is very ambitious in reducing carbon emissions but still lacks the commitment that over 65 cities have to 100 percent renewable energy. Come on, Pittsburgh, let's do it. We are almost there.
Fred Kraybill
Point Breeze