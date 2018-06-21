Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: City can get to 100 percent renewable energy

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 8:35 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

On June 1, 2017 President Trump stated his intention to remove the United States from the Paris climate agreement, calling it a “bad deal.” What is such a bad deal about an agreement that is voluntary by all parties involved? There isn't even a penalty for not meeting your commitment. Every nation on the planet was inspired to submit voluntary reductions to carbon emissions and to work together to act on climate change. How is that bad?

When Trump said he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” he totally missed the mark. Most of the citizens of Pittsburgh voted for Hillary Clinton, who supported the Paris agreement. Mayor Bill Peduto made it even more clear that Pittsburgh loves the agreement, and we intend to follow it by shifting to 100 percent renewable energy.

Pittsburgh City Council last month passed an aggressive Climate Action Plan 3.0. It is very ambitious in reducing carbon emissions but still lacks the commitment that over 65 cities have to 100 percent renewable energy. Come on, Pittsburgh, let's do it. We are almost there.

Fred Kraybill

Point Breeze

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me