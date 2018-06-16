Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Civics education needed

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 3:50 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

We were encouraged to see a state Senate committee recently discussed requiring civics education in public schools. Only 26 percent of Americans can name all three branches of government and more than a third can't name any rights guaranteed under the First Amendment, according to a 2017 Annenberg Public Policy Center survey. That underscores the need for civics education and why schools must return to producing not just career-ready and college-ready students, but citizen-ready ones.

In the zeal to push STEM, many schools have stopped teaching students how to become engaged citizens. Not only should students be required to demonstrate an understanding of our government and their role in it but they should have hands-on experiences.

Public schools are producing the next leaders of our country. These future leaders should have an understanding of how our country operates and their responsibility to have a voice in it.

Maurice “Reese” Flurie

Stephanie Goforth

Harrisburg

Flurie is CEO of Commonwealth Charter Academy; Goforth is adviser to its Youth and Government Club.

