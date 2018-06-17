Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Overpriced pet meds

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 8:47 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

We all love our pets and, being responsible owners, we want to keep them healthy and happy for as long as we can. It is important to find good veterinarians who really care about our pets as we do. I applaud their hard work and caring — I believe they really do care.

However, prescriptions for pets seem to be overpriced at veterinarians' offices and animal hospitals. Most don't tell you about options to buy pet medications elsewhere. You can buy them at places like Walmart, Sam's Club or local pharmacies for almost half the price. When pet owners find this out, usually when it is too late, they are shocked that they were paying double or triple the amount for the same prescriptions.

I know we all love our pets, but we also can love our wallets also and still appreciate all the hard work veterinarians do for us.

James Illinsky

Springdale

