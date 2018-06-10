Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: D-Day: Never forget

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, June 10, 2018, 11:07 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

June 6, 1944, D-Day. The invasion of France by the Allies to get the Nazis out of France and keep them from invading Britain. Very few Americans are alive today who participated in the invasion. They would be over 90. I've met three in the past month. If any of those veterans are in your family, tell them they are real heroes and how proud you are of them. Chances are you don't know much about what they did. They didn't talk much about it.

To most Americans, D-Day was a movie. For those who lived it, it was a nightmare. Imagine 156,000 troops from the U.S., Britain and Canada cramped like sardines in landing craft, approaching a 50-mile stretch of heavily fortified beach lined with heavy artillery, mortars and machine guns. You get off the boats into waist-deep water and men are dying all around you. Then you have no cover and another several hundred yards.

Over 4,000 Allied troops died on June 6. I thought of myself as a brave soldier in Vietnam, but nothing I experienced compares to the courage and bravery of these troops on D-Day.

So, if you know any of these old soldiers, tell them how proud you are of them. They may not have heard it before. They deserve to hear it. And if there are cemetery markers with relatives or friends there, go there and tell them.

Thomas Abraham

Unity

