Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Health systems forcing unwanted changes

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 3:50 p.m.

My primary care physician of 30 years is missing. No one within the local health-care system has an explanation for patients left without their doctor.

I understood the practice was moving in six months, and patients would be notified of details. I received a letter from the medical director notifying me that my physician was leaving the practice and they would be happy to help patients choose new physicians. No further explanation. No notification from my doctor. I could request medical records, but staff was not permitted to give any information.

The medical director's office could not tell me the status of my PCP. Four months prior to the impending change, the physician is gone, the practice is gone and patients have nothing other than “we will be glad to help you choose another physician.”

Consumers have the right to choose to build a new physician-patient relationship when they decide it's necessary — not by being forced to do so because of an apparent battle to retain patients within a health-care system. If a physician is still under contract, isn't it a violation of patient rights or the Hippocratic oath to deny access to said physician?

When health-care system administrators do not treat their peers and colleagues with respect, how can patients expect to be treated as anything more than the bottom line on a spreadsheet? This health-care system professes to put patients first. If that is true, give these scared, frustrated and confused patients access to their physician — now.

Cheri Yandrick

Unity

