Letter to the editor: Is Indiana Twp. ready for fracking?
Updated 11 hours ago
Fracking brings with it the potential for spills, blowouts and well failures that contaminate groundwater supplies. According to analysis of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection records, soil and gas development damaged the water supplies of at least 161 homes, farms, churches and businesses in Pennsylvania between 2008 and 2012.
Fracking can create health-threatening air pollution such as volatile organic compounds and diesel engine exhaust that contributes to the formation of soot and smog, which can reduce lung function among healthy people and trigger asthma attacks.
Is Indiana Township prepared for fracking? The township has approved fracking of eight gas wells in a residential zone less than two miles from Fox Chapel Area schools, putting our children's health and safety at risk ( “Fracking riles residents in Pittsburgh's northeastern suburbs” ). The oil and gas industry in Pennsylvania has a history of leaky infrastructure, blowouts, surface and groundwater spills, explosions, and even evacuations.
If Indiana Township has plans for emergency and first responder training, maybe officials can share this information with residents. Maybe they should have a plan for hospitals to be notified of potential risks and likely emergencies, and information on chemicals first responders could get exposed to.
Rajani Vaidyanathan
Fox Chapel