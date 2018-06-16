Letter to the editor: Will's McConnell fantasy
George Will's column “How McConnell is winning the long game”relies on blatant factual errors.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced filibusters of any possible President Obama nominees to fill three historic D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals seats that Republicans had filled under President George W. Bush. “Obama's packing-by-enlargement” of the D.C. Circuit is a George Will fantasy.
McConnell's refusal to even consider Judge Merrick Garland's Supreme Court nomination was unprecedented, and was contrary to the specific prior suggestions by Democratic senators that Will cites. Will's claim that filibusters of Supreme Court nominees “were never practiced” ignores the filibuster that blocked Lyndon Johnson's nomination of Abe Fortas to be Supreme Court chief justice.
The facts reveal McConnell as hyperpartisan and unprincipled. He violated the Senate's constitutional advice and consent responsibility by not allowing Obama's nominees to be considered and by breaking Senate rules and traditions to rubber-stamp President Trump's extreme and unqualified choices.
Glenn Sugameli
Arlington, Va.
The writer is founder and head of Judging the Environment ( judgingtheenvironment.org ), a nonpartisan federal judicial nominations project.