Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Cartoon appalling

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 8:51 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

I enjoy a political cartoon as much as anyone, but your June 6 cartoon was beyond reprehensible. Depicting President Trump as uncaring about the deaths caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico was way off base and not based on facts.

I find it appalling that the national media, liberal talking heads and cartoonists, as proven here, continue to do everything in their power to shine a negative light on this president and ignore all he has accomplished in the short time he has been in office.

After Maria hit Puerto Rico the president suspended the Jones Act to allow aid to be delivered to Puerto Rico. Retired Navy Capt. Jerry Hendrix, a military expert who served many years in high-level government positions, told Bloomberg that criticism of Trump's response was unfair.

Perhaps what should be exposed are the outdated infrastructure and lack of maintenance that the people of Puerto Rico endured long before Maria hit the island. Who's to blame for that? Trump? Perhaps those who want to undercut this president will soon proclaim that he was the reason for the sinking of the Titanic.

Ed Liberatore

Turtle Creek

