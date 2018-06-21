Letter to the editor: Indoctrinating youth
Regarding the editorial “We applaud youth voter registration drives at Derry, Mt. Pleasant, Fox Chapel” : Who cares if liberal groups register 18-year-olds to vote? We all should. I'd be very interested to know the percentage between the political parties and independent registration.
I agree that all eligible people should be part of the electoral process. Youth voter registration in schools could be problematic, as to party affiliation, and advocating for certain positions which would suggest certain candidates over others. In short, where is the safeguard from undue influence? Civic engagement for 18-year-old voters must start with unbiased information.
Parkland was a tragedy, and as youth advocate, care must be taken to ensure the “progressive” agenda does not trample our rights. What better way for the alt left and liberal progressives to reshape America than to indoctrinate a generation at the ballot box?
David Gebhart
Unity