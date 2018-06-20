Letter to the editor: Thanks go to soldiers, not football players
America has once again commemorated Memorial Day and remembered June 6, 1944, the day the Allies landed on French soil to hasten the end of a war. During the years since 1775 more than 1 million uniformed men have died in wars to establish and maintain this nation.
The U.S. government paid $10,000 to the survivors of men who died in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. Today, some NFL football players are paid more than $20 million for a single season to play games. Do the math. Less than 30 football players are paid more than the government paid the families of all 58,479 who died in Vietnam.
None of the current NFL players were alive when the government last conscripted men for military service. Therefore, since 1775, our country exists because millions of brave men have worn a helmet, carried a rifle and defended the country, not because a few men wore a helmet, carried a football and defended an end zone.
Gerald Wetzel
Butler
The writer is a U.S. Army veteran.