Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Thanks go to soldiers, not football players

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 8:53 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

America has once again commemorated Memorial Day and remembered June 6, 1944, the day the Allies landed on French soil to hasten the end of a war. During the years since 1775 more than 1 million uniformed men have died in wars to establish and maintain this nation.

The U.S. government paid $10,000 to the survivors of men who died in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. Today, some NFL football players are paid more than $20 million for a single season to play games. Do the math. Less than 30 football players are paid more than the government paid the families of all 58,479 who died in Vietnam.

None of the current NFL players were alive when the government last conscripted men for military service. Therefore, since 1775, our country exists because millions of brave men have worn a helmet, carried a rifle and defended the country, not because a few men wore a helmet, carried a football and defended an end zone.

Gerald Wetzel

Butler

The writer is a U.S. Army veteran.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me