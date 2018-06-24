Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Use common sense to stop gun madness

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:47 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Yet another and another school shooting, 17 so far this year, and still only token condolences from the administration and Congress. Why no common-sense gun control?

The NRA and its allies tell us the answer is to arm teachers and spend limited education dollars to fortify schools. They conveniently dismiss common-sense gun control and turn the debate into “taking away my guns and Second Amendment rights.”

Congress, here are some common-sense measures to start with to end this madness:

• Close loopholes on purchases and background checks at gun shows

• Raise age for gun purchases to 21

• Require fingerprint technology on all new guns so only the owner can fire

• Ban assault-style and automatic weapons

• Ban high-capacity magazines and trigger modifications

• Require universal background checks on all gun sales

• Seek out those needing help and fund mental illness detection and treatment

• Do not turn our schools and other public places into armed camps with gun-packing teachers

If the administration and Congress can't enact common-sense gun control then our action is clear: Vote in the November 2018 election for representatives who will.

R.F. Brecht

Franklin Park

