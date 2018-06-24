Letter to the editor: Use common sense to stop gun madness

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Yet another and another school shooting, 17 so far this year, and still only token condolences from the administration and Congress. Why no common-sense gun control?

The NRA and its allies tell us the answer is to arm teachers and spend limited education dollars to fortify schools. They conveniently dismiss common-sense gun control and turn the debate into “taking away my guns and Second Amendment rights.”

Congress, here are some common-sense measures to start with to end this madness:

• Close loopholes on purchases and background checks at gun shows

• Raise age for gun purchases to 21

• Require fingerprint technology on all new guns so only the owner can fire

• Ban assault-style and automatic weapons

• Ban high-capacity magazines and trigger modifications

• Require universal background checks on all gun sales

• Seek out those needing help and fund mental illness detection and treatment

• Do not turn our schools and other public places into armed camps with gun-packing teachers

If the administration and Congress can't enact common-sense gun control then our action is clear: Vote in the November 2018 election for representatives who will.

R.F. Brecht

Franklin Park