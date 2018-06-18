Letter to the editor: Guarding privacy during emergencies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Recently I experienced an occurrence in my home that was deeply troubling. I concluded it should be shared with the public.

After returning home one Saturday morning, I discovered my wife dead at the bottom of our stairs. I alerted 911 and the authorities were there in record time.

Amid the commotion, I discovered two paramedics rifling through her purse in her room without permission. To me, that was invasion of privacy. The supervisor told me that was protocol.

Learning from this experience, here is my suggestion. For every person in your household, write down name, address, telephone number, Social Security number, doctors' names and phone numbers, and all medications, and put the paper in an envelope labeled “Medical history of (name).” Tape the envelopes to your refrigerator door. In a medical emergency, tell the paramedics where this information may be found. There is no excuse, subsequently, for anyone to invade one's private quarters.

Spread this story to relatives, friends and fellow workers. It may just save a life.

Paul J. Volkmann

Latrobe