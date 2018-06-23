Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Amazon tax breaks

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 4:19 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Local lawmakers are touting the city's chances of winning Amazon's second headquarters, better known as HQ2, but no one is being transparent or candid about the tax breaks and other corporate welfare the city offered the tech giant as part of a sweetheart deal.

Pittsburgh and other Pennsylvania cities have a long history of over-promising and under-delivering when it comes to using taxpayer dollars to attract large corporations in the name of economic development. Gov. Tom Wolf seems content to repeat these mistakes, already having promised more than $1 billion in tax giveaways to lure Amazon. But Wolf does not say where he will get that $1 billion.

Pennsylvania has already given out more in corporate tax breaks than any other state over the past decade. Is your small business getting the same tax break? Enough is enough.

After years of raw deals, why should we trust our lawmakers that a deal with Amazon will be any different? If Pittsburgh lawmakers are going to be giving billions of our dollars to one of the richest companies in the world, we have a right to know what is in the deal before they empty our wallets.

Elias P. Kazas

Pennsbury Village

The writer is owner of Mahoney's Restaurant and Lounge, Downtown.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me