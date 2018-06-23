Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Ease Trump Syndrome

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 4:19 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

“Trump Syndrome,” the newly spread worldwide disease, has hit millions who cannot seem to kick the endless negative thoughts, night-time sweats and rolling tweets while wishing for the failure of a president who actually is doing something to change not only our country, but our world.

No one seemed to have any of the symptoms until his unexpected win in 2016. The liberal television personalities and media platforms constantly gushed about our last president who received a Nobel Peace Prize — for what again? I am so glad to have someone in the most powerful seat in our country who loves the American people and wants what is good for us all. Remember the symptom, “He has his finger on the nuclear button and is unstable and unfit for office”? Look what happened in Singapore.

From what I can see, Trump is not in office for personal gain, is competent and very smart, and works tirelessly to strike deals to tighten the American belt of excessive waste and not give handouts to keep bullies at bay. Many people feel we should give handouts to everyone, even those countries who do business with the U.S. and expect us to not be reciprocated in tariffs and taxes.

This disease is only a four-year term with possible re-election, but why suffer that long? A bit of optimism could relieve the symptoms and help get you through the next few years.

Renee Deglau

Hempfield

