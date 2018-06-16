Sounding off: U.S. must show mercy to families

The intensity of my love for and protectiveness of my children is fierce. As a person of privilege, I was the mother who tapped every resource in order to learn how to raise safe, healthy, happy children, whom I endlessly enriched and nurtured. Yet, because of frightening circumstances beyond my control, there was a time when my children were part of the “child welfare system.”

I raged when I lost the power to make decisions about my children. I laid in bed, desperate heart pounding, wondering whether to forever disappear with my children, or trust an overburdened, under-resourced agency to protect something so vulnerable and precious. I meticulously measured every word I uttered to the authorities and experts, knowing any answer could result in unfathomable misery. I have screamed in public, begging for my children to be left whole.

I panic at stories of children separated from parents at concentration camps and slave auctions, by abduction, and from natural causes. I weep over scenes of frantic animals being reunited with lost babies. I relate as a mother, because I know the impact on the children.

The United States, of which I am deeply proud and grateful to be a citizen, must put an immediate end to the separation of families at our borders. We must never recreate the indefensible crimes of human history. This must be the priority.

I offer no solutions. I simply again find myself asking for, needing, mercy for the children. And the parents. Mercy.

Cheryl Moore, Squirrel Hill

‘New' NFL is ruining the game

It's sad that the “new” NFL is no longer the “old” NFL. I was thinking about veterans who looked forward to the games on Sundays. Many veterans aren't able to do all the things they used to. In the past, they may have played football themselves; perhaps they liked to throw the ball around or run a little scrimmage with their buddies or their kids.

But now they may have injuries they suffered while serving their country and protecting all of us. They may be in wheelchairs or in hospitals awaiting more surgeries, and anything that helps take their minds off what they deal with every day is especially important — like Sunday NFL games. I'm an old grandmother, and I looked forward to them. Destroying them for me is one thing, but now the “new” NFL has taken Sunday football away from our veterans.

We are Americans; we love our flag. Veterans and current military have left their families and gone off to foreign countries to fight and die to protect America and our flag, and our flag must be respected.

Joan Jezek, Plum

Route 30 repairs: Who should pay?

As a libertarian, I was disappointed in your editorial proposing that state and federal tax dollars be used for repair of the damage to Route 30 from the landslide in East Pittsburgh ( “Feds should step up” ). Why should people in Erie or Minneapolis pay for such a thing? The people who benefit from travel on the road should pay for it.

Nick Kyriazi, Deutschtown

Football players, not Trump, are at fault

Regarding “What have we come to when champions don't want to visit White House?” : It's not “The Players vs. The President” or “The NFL vs. The Administration.” It's multi-millionaire NFL players against America. They are emulating protest founder Colin Kaepernick, who said he won't “stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

They publicly display their anger by refusing to honor the national anthem and the flag. Unfortunately for them, that disrespect seriously offends most Americans who love their country, especially veterans. The half-full stadiums & NFL ratings disaster last year are the evidence.

Whether anyone likes it or not, President Trump's opinion isn't the core issue, but the liberal media's been promoting that angle and peddling a twisted narrative about the whole thing in a biased crusade to shift the focus (like this article). That's “what we have come to.”

Leo Patterson, Derry

Presidential power

President Trump recently sent a tweet to the effect that, “Under the law, I have the power to pardon myself if I committed a crime, which I didn't.” Following up on this surreal statement, one of his many attorneys claimed that Trump could shoot the former FBI chief and not be prosecuted for the crime during his presidency. Can the U.S. presidency sink any lower? What is the gutless congressional leadership going to do about these shocking claims of presidential power? Nothing.

A bedrock principle of American jurisprudence is that no man is above the law. Trump's attempts to assert a kingly immunity to the law were precisely why our Founding Fathers created checks and balances in the Constitution.

Wake up, America. Pay attention. This is not normal.

Karl Kline, O'Hara

Commonwealth Foundation's motivations

Regarding Nathan Benefield's letter “Union dues can and do pay for politics” : Why does an organization like the Commonwealth Foundation care so much how cops, teachers, firefighters and nurses pay their union dues? And why do they spend millions lobbying to silence the voices of ordinary people like me?

It turns out I didn't need to wonder at all. The Commonwealth Foundation explained exactly why in a fundraising letter seeking $10,000 contributions from its wealthy and powerful benefactors. Here's what it said: “Like David of the Bible now is the time to come forward and slay Pennsylvania's Big Labor Goliath .... But the overriding key to our whole plan will be our ability to starve the giant.”

If we listen to the Commonwealth Foundation's own words it becomes clear its goals are not dues deductions, but to tilt the playing field even further in favor of the few at the expense of ordinary people.

The unions that represent us give us the ability to fight for funding for our schools, for lower staffing ratios for nurses and for grants for our first responders. Benefield is free to argue against these policies, but it is shameful to try to “obliterate” anyone who disagrees with him to help his donors get yet another special tax break.

Now that we know the true motivations of the Commonwealth Foundation, I think we can all take its opinions and “facts” with a grain of salt.

Patsy J. Tallarico, Lower Burrell

Judge Trump on his accomplishments

A recent letter questioned the intelligence of President Trump's supporters for remaining so loyal to him ( “Why does Trump's base remain loyal?” ). Recall that in 2016, the voters, mainly the working classes that Hillary Clinton called “deplorables,” were rightly worried about falling wages, failing family values and a country spiraling into socialism. They saw Trump as a non-politician, a successful businessman who gets things done and could drain the Washington political “swamp.”

It is now clear that Trump has accomplished more in weeks than previous administrations did in months. Unemployment, both black and white, is at a 17-year low, pay rates are at record highs and tax rates are lower. These are some of the improvements the working classes were looking for. They believed that had Clinton or Bernie Sanders been elected, our country could be tumbling into the scary socialistic slides of Venezuela and Greece.

Trump should be fairly judged by what he accomplishes, not by the personal attacks of diehard elitist liberals and the biased media. Their knee-jerk opposition to him, even threats to impeach him, are focused on ways to disrupt his agenda without any cause, actions that if successful could only do harm to our country and our way of life. This seems like a valid reason to support our president.

Ron Raymond, Buffalo Township