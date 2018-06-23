Letters to the editor: Trump administration's immigration policies

I have a question and a suggestion for Sens. Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, and the other members of the cabal that refused to support any immigration proposal from the Trump administration and who are now fighting President Trump on his “zero tolerance policy.” That policy requires that immigrants who illegally enter the United Sates be processed through our well-established legal system.

The question: “What have you, Chuck Schumer, et al., done to prevent this illegal immigration problem and what are you doing to solve it now that it has evolved into an enormous crisis, with considerable ‘collateral damage,' including children being separated temporarily from their parents?”

The suggestion: “Why don't you, Nancy Pelosi, et al., step forward and set an example for us plebeians and invite at least one such illegal immigrant family, with their children, into your home for food, shelter and clothing for an indefinite period?”

Wayne Baughman

Salem

The continued reporting on our local television stations regarding illegals coming into this country is disgusting. What's not to understand? Arriving here illegally is a crime. These people keep on coming here illegally because they are getting away with it. This country is broke now and yet we have to have illegals heavily drawing on the system? Our reps need to “get it done” and move on. Build that wall and quit yakking about it.

Marian Szmyd

Penn Township, Westmoreland County

I am not a Bible thumper but I am a believer in God and I know we need prayer plus action in a time like this. The Lord must use those in positions of power and wealth to stop this madness by a madman who appears to be enjoying the suffering of refugee parents and children.

It seems President Trump feels nothing for anyone; he smiles and enjoys all the attention being lavished on him. Plus, this crisis is taking the spotlight off the other charges he may face.

I understand the concept of “when they go low, we go high,” but sometimes you have to fight fire with fire. Trump has found people's Achilles heel — children — and he's using babies as a bargaining chip to get his wall.

May he suffer the pain of those he's making suffer and may he feel the wrath of God for harming these innocent children.

Robin Hammonds

Manchester

I don't understand all the protests/outcry regarding separating children from arrested parents. When U.S. citizens are arrested or sent to prison, they are separated from their children. I'm sure it is traumatic for those children, and they become wards of the state when there is no one to care for them. So why should it be any different when someone illegally crosses our border?

Illegally crossing our border makes these people criminals. The children may already be traumatized after a grueling journey, hiding out and being half-starved. Border Patrol provides food, shelter and safety for these children. If anything, the children may become less traumatized.

What do the media and protestors want the government to do? Leave the children stranded? Not arrest and incarcerate the parents? I have yet to hear any proposed solution, only negative reporting and emotional demonstrations. Use some logic and propose a solution or shut up.

Tom Cerra

Latrobe

America's current immigration policy for illegals crossing the border is simply common sense. The left is aghast that we would detain illegals crossing over and treat them as criminals. If the left is upset with this administration's policy, they would also be enraged at Jesus' profiling as well: “I tell you the truth, the man who does not enter the sheep pen by the gate, but climbs in by some other way, is a thief and a robber.” (John 10:1)

It's the good guys who want to come in through the gate, and they are welcome. Bad guys climb through the window or jump the fence or turnstile. Pedophiles and sex or drug traffickers don't want to come in through the gate. More often than not, those entering illegally have something to hide. Those who aren't and choose to hitch a ride are foolish, especially parents who send their children over alone.

The left's perspective is indicative of today's parenting styles. As a kindergarten teacher for 14 years, I've seen a trend with parents. When asked in a conference, “How do you discipline your child?” their answer is “I don't.” Children are being shown no authority.

President Trump seems like a “mean dad,” but he apparently exhibits more love toward these kids than their parents because he dares to instill correction. He wants them to go down the right path more than their parents. Someone has to.

Mary Ann Sarafin

Bellevue

The writer is currently serving as missionary in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

There is a lot I could say about the horrible tragedy at our border and our president's actions. This is the man who can pardon anyone, including himself, and who never stays out of a situation that he doesn't like even when he should. My thoughts and feelings about Donald Trump and others (Laura Ingraham ... summer camp ... really?) aside, I think sometimes we get so caught up in the justifiable anger that we forget the human element — the people, the children.

I think the late and awesome John Denver got it right when he sang, “There's a man who is my brother, I just don't know his name. But I know his home and family because I know we feel the same. And it hurts me when he's hungry and when his children cry. I too am a father, and that little one is mine.”

While I understand the situation at our borders and our immigration policy needs major reform, we are America, beacon of hope and light and, yes, laws. Surely we can live up to our country's standards and morals when passing and enforcing our laws.

I end with John Denver's words that to me are what it really is all about, or should be: “Truly as human beings, in our desires, our hopes and our dreams, our frustrations, our vision, we are all the same. And certainly, children are the same.”

Joni Campbell

Harrison