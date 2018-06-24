Letter to the editor: Senate and House hearings a floor show
Updated 15 hours ago
Hollywood has officially come to Washington, D.C.
Anyone who watched Christopher Wray and Michael Horowitz testify before the Senate on June 18 and the House the next day was treated to an epic floor show. Our publicity-seeking congressmen, both Republican and Democrat, regaled the witnesses with inane partisan talking points and repetitious questions. I do feel sorry for some of the participants who tried to ask sincere questions.
I don't care if you are Republican or Democrat; the point is, what a waste of time. You may ask, why so harsh? My answer is, history repeats itself. Fast and Furious, the IRS scandal, Benghazi, hearing after hearing, and the show goes on. Obviously “time” is the judge and this judge acquits all. The only unanswered question of consequence is, who will get the Academy Award for partisanship?
Paul Carrick
North Huntingdon