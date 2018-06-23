Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Put Foster back

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 4:19 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

A letter to Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto:

I'm Pittsburgh-born with many years of “mill dirt” under my fingernails.

Stephen Foster, our famous composer, is missing from his place of honor. He was born in Pittsburgh and his statue proudly stood in Pittsburgh for 118 years as one of America's earliest known songwriters. His parents permitted a black servant to take him to church, where he heard and loved the songs of their culture. He is credited as being among the first musicians to dignify black people through his songs.

Foster has an honored place in the music of the United States. Remember “Oh! Susanna” and “Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair”? Our fingers start clicking and toes start tapping. But you, great city of Pittsburgh, permitted the taking down of the statue to bow to a few — instead of being proud that he is from here. Was there a vote? Did you listen to the majority or just bow to a few that make the squeaky wheel get the grease?

Listen to the not-so-silent majority, like me. Mr. Mayor, it's never too late to change your mind and consider putting Pittsburgh's greatest back where it belongs. It's Pittsburgh's heritage. If not, what a shame.

Ronald Caruso

Penn Township, Westmoreland County

