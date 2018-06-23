Sounding off: Guarding privacy during emergencies

Recently I experienced an occurrence in my home that was deeply troubling. I concluded it should be shared with the public.

After returning home one Saturday morning, I discovered my wife dead at the bottom of our stairs. I alerted 911 and the authorities were there in record time.

Amid the commotion, I discovered two paramedics rifling through her purse in her room without permission. To me, that was invasion of privacy. The supervisor told me that was protocol.

Learning from this experience, here is my suggestion. For every person in your household, write down name, address, telephone number, Social Security number, doctors' names and phone numbers, and all medications, and put the paper in an envelope labeled “Medical history of (name).” Tape the envelopes to your refrigerator door. In a medical emergency, tell the paramedics where this information may be found. There is no excuse, subsequently, for anyone to invade one's private quarters.

Spread this story to relatives, friends and fellow workers. It may just save a life.

Paul J. Volkmann, Latrobe

Thanks go to soldiers, not football players

America has once again commemorated Memorial Day and remembered June 6, 1944, the day the Allies landed on French soil to hasten the end of a war. During the years since 1775 more than 1 million uniformed men have died in wars to establish and maintain this nation.

The U.S. government paid $10,000 to the survivors of men who died in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. Today, some NFL football players are paid more than $20 million for a single season to play games. Do the math. Less than 30 football players are paid more than the government paid the families of all 58,479 who died in Vietnam.

None of the current NFL players were alive when the government last conscripted men for military service. Therefore, since 1775, our country exists because millions of brave men have worn a helmet, carried a rifle and defended the country, not because a few men wore a helmet, carried a football and defended an end zone.

Gerald Wetzel, Butler

The writer is a U.S. Army veteran.

Mercy for all

In reference to Cheryl Moore's letter on separation of illegal families and showing mercy ( “US must show mercy to families” ): I agree. That's why when a convicted illegal felon is deported, his entire family (ones illegally here) should go with him to their native country. That would only be fair to keep them together and the legal citizens of the U.S. Problem solved. That's mercy for everyone involved.

Dennis C. Biava, Mt. Pleasant

Fox News dress code

Why do the women on Fox News sit on couches with their legs crossed and their dresses short, leaving little to the imagination? If you ask me, they're inviting sexual harassment in order to file large lawsuits. Women on Fox News have been known to do this. Just to point out, the women on CNN and MSNBC sit behind desks.

Fran Ross, Hempfield

Indoctrinating youth

Regarding the editorial “We applaud youth voter registration drives at Derry, Mt. Pleasant, Fox Chapel” : Who cares if liberal groups register 18-year-olds to vote? We all should. I'd be very interested to know the percentage between the political parties and independent registration.

I agree that all eligible people should be part of the electoral process. Youth voter registration in schools could be problematic, as to party affiliation, and advocating for certain positions which would suggest certain candidates over others. In short, where is the safeguard from undue influence? Civic engagement for 18-year-old voters must start with unbiased information.

Parkland was a tragedy, and as youth advocate, care must be taken to ensure the “progressive” agenda does not trample our rights. What better way for the alt left and liberal progressives to reshape America than to indoctrinate a generation at the ballot box?

David Gebhart, Unity

Trump anointed by God?

In response to Dennis Czarnowski's letter “Trump anointed by God” : Czarnowski's God must be a different God from the one I know. The God I know would not separate children from their parents who are trying to find a better life for them. The God I know would not cause dissension in this country, the likes of which haven't been seen since the '60s. The God I know would not anoint a man who is a liar and cyberbully, a man who treats women with disrespect and mocks the disabled. That man doesn't sound like one who is anointed by God.

Nancy Cochran, Springdale

Pittsburgh can get to 100 percent renewable energy

On June 1, 2017 President Trump stated his intention to remove the United States from the Paris climate agreement, calling it a “bad deal.” What is such a bad deal about an agreement that is voluntary by all parties involved? There isn't even a penalty for not meeting your commitment. Every nation on the planet was inspired to submit voluntary reductions to carbon emissions and to work together to act on climate change. How is that bad?

When Trump said he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” he totally missed the mark. Most of the citizens of Pittsburgh voted for Hillary Clinton, who supported the Paris agreement. Mayor Bill Peduto made it even more clear that Pittsburgh loves the agreement, and we intend to follow it by shifting to 100 percent renewable energy.

Pittsburgh City Council last month passed an aggressive Climate Action Plan 3.0. It is very ambitious in reducing carbon emissions but still lacks the commitment that over 65 cities have to 100 percent renewable energy. Come on, Pittsburgh, let's do it. We are almost there.

Fred Kraybill, Point Breeze