Ralph Reiland

Trump's populist insurgency

Ralph R. Reiland | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Donald Trump's presidential campaign was a populist insurgency within the Republican Party to get the working class back on its feet, economically and culturally, and to knock down by a peg or two bumptious elites in the media, arts, liberal academia, entertainment and government.

Trump's support came disproportionately from “flyover country” and those who think “Make America Great Again” has more to do with NASCAR and rabbit season than Wolf Blitzer pontificating about climate change or xenophobic cops.

This anti-establishment, pro-change insurgency has a degree of anti-intellectualism, anxiety about fundamental social and economic transformations, plus some old-time religion — and that's nothing new.

“In 1642,” explained Thomas White in The Huffington Post, “the Puritan John Cotton said, ‘the more learned and witty you bee, the more fit to act for Satan will you bee.'”

Amanda Taub's Nov. 9 New York Times column, “Trump's Victory and the Rise of White Populism,” focused on race.

There's “a new kind of populism,” declared Taub, “not the rage of the long-marginalized poor, as is typical of left-populist governments in Latin America, for instance. Rather it is the majoritarian backlash; the rage of those who now are slightly less powerful against the gradual erosion of their privilege. That backlash fueled Mr. Trump's candidacy.”

Max Ehrenfreund and Jeff Guo reported in The Washington Post: “The white working class has received enormous attention since Election Day thanks to its critical role in electing Donald Trump ... . Exit polls show he won this group — defined as white adults over 25 without a four-year degree — by an overwhelming margin of 39 percentage points. Census data show that 42 percent of Americans are part of the white working class, bigger than any other single group.”

They continued: “The 90 million white adults without a college degree far exceeds the 51 million white adults who have at least a bachelor's degree. Of those whites without a college degree — the white working class — about 39 million, or 43 percent, have some college or an associate's degree. Another 41 million have only a high-school diploma, and the remaining 9 million do not have a diploma.”

The consequences, per Guo and Ehrenfreund: “A significant number of people in the white working class are either unemployed or not looking for work. Among men between the ages of 25 and 54 — prime working age — only about 79 percent are working; another 5 percent are unemployed, and 16 percent are not working or looking for a job, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.”

And now, the Trump brigade in Washington isn't circling the Capitol with pitchforks, readying an incursion. Instead, there's an unprecedented jump in demand for super-pricey real estate, thanks to Trump's Cabinet appointees, the wealthiest ever, with a estimated net worth of $5.6 billion combined.

The forewarning: “Rich men without convictions,” said George Bernard Shaw, “are more dangerous in modern society than poor women without chastity.”

Ralph R. Reiland is associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).

