'For I was hungry and you ...'

A burly attendant carried Woolworth heiress Barbara Hutton everywhere. Asked why, she replied, “Why should I walk when I can hire someone to do it for me?”

Similarly, as expressed in a Yiddish proverb: “If the rich could hire other people to die for them, the poor could make a wonderful living.”

Said “The Great Gatsby” author F. Scott Fitzgerald: “The very rich are different from you and me.” How different can be seen in the level of worldwide wealth inequality, as demonstrated in a new study by Oxfam, an international confederation of nongovernmental charitable organizations focused on alleviating global poverty.

Oxfam's study, “An economy for the 99 percent,” reports that Earth's eight richest people have as much wealth as the bottom half of the world's population (3.6 billion out of 7.2 billion people). That means the world's wealthiest individuals form a group small enough to have lunch at one table at the club in the men's grill (all eight are men), then comfortably fit in a three-bench golf cart to be chauffeured around the links.

Oxfam said the report “details how big business and the super-rich are fueling the inequality crisis by dodging taxes, driving down wages and using their power to influence politics.” Worldwide, “1 in 10 people survive on less than $2 a day,” while inequality is increasing and “their voices are ignored as governments sing to the tune of big business and a wealthy elite.”

Between 1988 and 2011, the total income of the world's richest 1 percent increased by 182 times as much as the total income of the world's poorest 10 percent.

Oxfam lists the eight richest people, in order of net worth: Bill Gates (Microsoft), $75 billion; Amancio Ortega (Inditex), $67 billion; Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway), $60.8 billion; Carlos Slim Helu (Grupo Carso), $50 billion; Jeff Bezos (Amazon), $45.2 billion; Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), $44.6 billion; Larry Ellison (Oracle), $43.6 billion; Michael Bloomberg (Bloomberg LP), $40 billion.

“It is obscene for so much wealth to be held in the hands of so few,” said Winnie Byanyima, Oxfam International executive director, advocating redistribution. “Inequality is trapping hundreds of millions in poverty, fracturing our societies and undermining democracy.”

George F. Will described Andrew Carnegie being pressed to reallocate his fortune: “When a socialist harangued Andrew Carnegie about redistribution of wealth, Carnegie asked his secretary for two numbers — the world's population and the value of his assets. He divided the latter by the former, then said to his secretary, ‘Give this gentleman 16 cents.'”

Oxfam's report didn't include that type of math. An equal redistribution of wealth-leader Bill Gates' entire $75 billion to the poorest half of the world's population comes out to $20.83 per recipient, less taxes.

That's unlikely to occur. As stated by Charlotte Bingham, English romance novelist and no stranger to the upper echelons of aristocratic Europe, “Giving away a fortune is taking Christianity too far.”

Ralph R. Reiland is associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).