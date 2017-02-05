'King of frozen foods' was immigrants' son

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you were a kid in America in the 1950s, your first exposure to Chinese food likely was a Chun King concoction in a can — chop suey or chow mein bought at the grocery store, heated at home and topped with dry Chun King noodles from another can.

The Chun King line was founded in the 1940s by Jeno Paulucci, a son of poor Italian immigrants who became a multimillionaire and a major job creator due to his innovations in packaged ethnic foods.

Paulucci's father was a miner. His mother ran a grocery out of the family home, and later, an illegal bar during Prohibition. At 16, Paulucci started in the food business as a fruit vendor, followed by time as a traveling garlic hawker, and then as a home cultivator and distributor of bean sprouts to restaurants.

Paulucci saw a lot of Chinese restaurants on his sales routes and no prepared Asian dishes in the grocery stores. “The food industry was missing the boat,” he once said, “allowing restaurants to handle all the take-home business.”

In 1947, a friend loaned him $2,500 and he started Chun King. Accounting for half of all U.S. sales of prepared Chinese food by the early 1960s, Chun King was sold to R. J. Reynolds for $63 million in 1966. Soon after, Paulucci founded Jeno's, an Italian food company specializing in frozen lasagna, garlic bread and groundbreaking pizza rolls.

Using the same machine he invented to make Chun King egg rolls, Paulucci made his pizza rolls by substituting pizza toppings for the cabbage, soy sauce and pork. Paulucci sold Jeno's to Pillsbury in the late 1980s for over $140 million.

From his obituary in The Washington Post on Nov. 30, 2011: “Jeno Paulucci, 93, the so-called ‘king of frozen foods' whose ready-made empire filled American freezers with products such as pie-filling, pizza and egg foo young, died on Nov. 24.”

At a ceremonial dinner in 1976 for the National Italian American Foundation, which Paulucci had helped found, President Gerald Ford called his rise a symbol of the “magic of America,” The Post wrote. Referring to Chun King, Paulucci's first big success, Ford said during his address, “What could be more American than a business built on a good Italian recipe for chop suey?”

Paulucci often visited his ancestors' village in northern Italy and paid for new bells in a church there.

“They're the biggest damn bells in the world,” he said in 1978. “The people there are still mad at me. It's impossible to sleep very late in the morning.”

Publisher Malcolm Forbes invented the Forbes 400 ranking in the early 1980s as something like the Academy Awards of Personal Net Assets. Paulucci made the list but wasn't happy, telling the magazine it failed to include some real estate in calculating his net worth. As a result, his position was raised. Said Paulucci, “I didn't work this hard all my life to be at the pauper's end of the list.”

Jennifer Wang reported in her Oct. 4, 2016, Forbes column: “Forty-two slots on the Forbes 400 list are taken by billionaires ... hailing from foreign lands; all but two made their own fortunes and a third are richer than ... Donald Trump.”

Ralph R. Reiland is associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).