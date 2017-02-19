Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Recent magazine covers appear to say we're on the brink of something like the 1973 coup against Chile's Allende government. Newsweek: “STATE OF RESISTANCE.” The Atlantic: “HOW TO BUILD AN AUTOCRACY.” Mother Jones: “RISE UP.” Harper's: “A RESISTER'S GUIDE TO TRUMP.”

There are New Yorker covers illustrating an overweight Donald Trump on a catwalk, crowned queen, in a bathing suit with a “Miss Congeniality” sash; yet another brick in the wall; the Statue of Liberty's flame being extinguished; and Trump in kiddieland, driving a presidential mini-limo.

The Atlantic and The New Yorker recently have spotlighted luxury doomsday bunkers. In the Atlantic's “A Resort for the Apocalypse,” Ben Rowen focused on how the wealthy hope to ride out various doomsday scenarios in style. Rising S Bunkers' “Presidential” model includes a gym, workshop, rec room and car depot. Its sales of high-end, $500,000-plus bunkers increased 700 percent last year.

North of Dallas, Trident Lakes is a 700-acre, $330 million development, a “5-star playground” with polo fields, a golf course, hotel and 600 condos, each 90 percent underground, priced at $500,000 to $1.5 million. It will have armed personnel guarding a surrounding wall, helipads for quick entrances and exits, and “Navy SEAL experience” self-defense training for residents.

Some Trident Lakes customers “appear to be motivated by old anxieties, recently revived — the threat of a nuclear war, or a national-debt default that leads to unrest. Others have newer fears: climate change, pandemics, terrorism, plus far-left and far-right extremism. The presidential election has brought new faces into the fold, namely liberals.”

Meanwhile, with fun still existing outside luxury bunkers, The New Yorker reported on the pro-Trump “DeploraBall” held at the National Press Club the night before the inauguration.

Maryland's Cassandra Fairbanks, a DeploraBall organizer and a writer for Sputnik (“a news site funded by the Russian government”), grabbed a poncho in case anti-Trump protesters decided “to throw paint on me.” Identified as a “high-value” target by those threatening to disrupt the event, she walked into it with a delegation of Proud Boys, a “‘pro-Western fraternal organization' for men ‘who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.'”

Ralph R. Reiland is an associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).