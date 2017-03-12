Uniting us: Nixon didn't, Washington did

We seem only to become more politically angry and polarized as one president after another fails to keep promises to create national unity and bridge our ideological divides.

“Bring Us Together” was the slogan popularized by Richard Nixon during his 1968 campaign, allegedly quoting a hand-lettered sign held by an eighth-grader during a campaign stop in Deshler, Ohio. Speechwriter William Safire, who inserted the slogan into Nixon's speeches and campaign paraphernalia, later expressed doubts that the sign ever existed.

In any case, it wasn't long before “Bring Us Together” was replaced by “Honk to Impeach.”

The Washington Post described the scene in “Impeachment Honks in D.C. Earn Tickets”: “The honking started in mid-morning … as protesters stood on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue with signs asking motorists to ‘Honk to Impeach' … .” The protest “continued through the afternoon with a majority of cars that passed joining in the din. By 3:30 p.m. special operations division police officers on scooters began pulling over honking motorists and issuing … tickets for unlawful use of the horn.” The tickets carried a $5 fine.

The protests had been occurring intermittently for a week and were audible within the White House, reported The Post.

George Washington didn't attend college. Nonetheless, he was a fervent reader and an extraordinarily prolific and perceptive writer. On bringing the nation together, he wrote to James Madison on Nov. 30, 1785: “We are either a united people, or we are not. If the former, let us, in all matters of general concern act as a nation, which have national objects to promote, and a national character to support.”

To Rhode Island Gov. Arthur Fenner on June 4, 1790: “If we mean to support the Liberty and Independence which it has cost us so much blood and treasure to establish, we must drive far away the demon of party spirit.”

To Secretary for Foreign Affairs John Jay on Aug. 1, 1786: “What a triumph for the advocates of despotism to find that we are incapable of governing ourselves.”

To Mrs. C.M. Graham on Jan. 9, 1790, concerning liberty, temperament and the French Revolution: “My greatest fear has been, that the nation would not be sufficiently cool and moderate in making arrangements for the security of that liberty, of which it seems to be fully possessed.”

On expelling the disgruntled, in May 1791: “It is much easier to avoid disagreements than to remove discontents.”

Washington wrote to Secretary of War James McHenry on July 4, 1798, about his love of country and duty to serve, “especially in a case where its dearest rights are assailed by lawless ambition, and intoxicated power, contrary to every principle of justice, and in violation of solemn compact, and Laws which govern all Civilized Nations. And this too with obvious intent to sow thick the Seeds of disunion for the purpose of subjugating the government and destroying our Independence and happiness.”

Ralph R. Reiland is an associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).