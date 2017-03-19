Opposite prescriptions for recovery

In his May 5, 2011, Forbes column, “Reaganomics Vs. Obamanomics: Facts And Figures,” Peter Ferrara evaluated two presidents' contrasting economic policies and performance.

“In February 2009 I wrote an article for The Wall Street Journal titled ‘Reaganomics vs. Obamanomics,' which argued that the emerging outlines of President Obama's economic policies were following in close detail exactly the opposite of President Reagan's economic policies,” wrote Ferrara. “When President Reagan entered office in 1981, he faced actually much worse economic problems than President Obama faced in 2009. Three worsening recessions starting in 1969 were about to culminate in the worst of all in 1981-1982, with unemployment soaring ... (to) a peak of 10.8 percent. At the same time America suffered roaring double-digit inflation ... at 11.3 percent in 1979 and 13.5 percent in 1980.”

Continued Ferrara: “All of the above was accompanied by double-digit interest rates, with the prime rate peaking at 21.5 percent in 1980. The poverty rate started increasing in 1978, eventually climbing by an astounding 33 percent ... . A fall in real median family income ... snowballed to a decline of almost 10 percent by 1982. In addition, from 1968 to 1982, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 70 percent of its real value ... .”

Reagan proposed tax cuts to increase growth incentives, spending cuts, anti-inflation restraints on monetary growth and deregulation to lower prices and increase growth, investment and jobs. Top income tax rates were cut from 70 to 50 percent, accompanied by a 25-percent, across-the-board cut in rates. Reforms in 1986 left just two income tax rates, 28 and 15 percent.

Spending cuts reduced the 1981 federal budget by “close to 5 percent,” reported Ferrara, while “nondefense discretionary spending never returned to its 1981 level” under Reagan, producing “a real reduction in the size of government relative to the economy of 10 percent.” The result was “the most successful economic experiment in world history,” concluded Ferrara.

“The Reagan recovery ... lasted 92 months without a recession until July 1990, when tax increases of the 1990 budget deal killed it. This set a new record for the longest peacetime expansion ever.” Overall, the economy expanded by nearly one-third during that seven-year recovery. “In 1984 alone real economic growth boomed by 6.8 percent, the highest in 50 years,” noted Ferrara. “Nearly 20 million new jobs were created during the recovery, increasing U.S. civilian employment by almost 20 percent. Unemployment fell to 5.3 percent by 1989,” from 10.8 percent in 1982.

Inflation, 14.8 percent in April 1980, dropped to 4.6 percent by December 1989. Inflation-adjusted per-capita income increased by 18 percent from 1982 to 1989, the poverty rate declined every year from 1984 to 1989, and the stock market more than tripled from 1980 to 1990, a larger increase than in any previous decade.

Bottom line? The U.S. Department of Commerce reports that the economy's average annual growth rate was 2.9 percent during Obama's first seven years, 7.9 percent during Reagan's first seven years.

Ralph R. Reiland is an associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).