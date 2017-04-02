'Military-industrial complex' now 'deep state'

Each day, it sounds more like a spy novel.

In his essay “The Deep State” in the March 2 London Review of Books, contributing editor Adam Shatz writes: “A few months before Donald Trump was elected president, I was in Paris talking to an American political scientist, a specialist in North Africa who has made his home in France. Laxminarayan (not his real name) was sceptical of Trump's chances. And even if he were to win, Laxminarayan added, it was very clear what would happen next.”

Asked Shatz, “And what is that?”

Answered Laxminarayan, “He will have to be removed from power by the deep state, or be assassinated.”

Shatz writes that it isn't clear whether the American deep state, assuming it exists, “has the coherence, or the ability to act in periods of emergency, that the deep states in the Middle East have, thanks in large part to their foundations in military rule.”

And the American in Paris? “Once Trump came to power, Laxminarayan began talking about the deep state in longing tones, hoping — not unlike Middle Easterners welcoming a military coup against a regime they disliked — that it might ‘do the job.' Where, he asked in emails, was Khalid Islambouli, who masterminded the assassination of Sadat ... when you needed him?”

President Dwight D. Eisenhower's warning to the American people on Jan. 17, 1961, in his farewell address seems relevant.

“Until the latest of our world conflicts, the United States had no armaments industry,” explained Eisenhower, a five-star Army general during World War II. “American makers of plowshares could, with time and as required, make swords as well. But now we can no longer risk emergency improvisation of national defense; we have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions. ... We annually spend more on military security than the net income of all United States corporations.”

Providing national defense, this also created threats to the nation's governance and structure: “This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience,” stated Eisenhower. “The total influence — economic, political, even spiritual — is felt in every city, every Statehouse, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society. In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”

We should not permit this alignment of the military with industry, money and power, he advised, to threaten our democratic processes or individual liberties: “Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.”

Ralph R. Reiland is an associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).