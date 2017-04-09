Fear of Trump feeds violent fantasies

With more spook-and-snoop accusations related to supposed Russkie moles penetrating President Trump's inner circle surfacing nearly every day — followed every night by MSNBC's Trump-phobic hosts breathlessly and jubilantly focusing on every potential pothole that might damage Donald Trump on his way to trying to make America bang-up spectacular again — I'm starting to feel like I'm in a spy thriller instead of just getting a straight shot of news.

The cumulative impact of the resulting heightened anxiety, polarization and repetitious demonization has some people afraid to talk. One friend of mine, educated, aesthetic and generally unruffled, is looking for a condo in Toronto. Another says it's not safe to be negative about Trump on the phone or to participate in protests.

“They shot one dissenter four times in the back, they poisoned another one, twice, and one dissident fell out the window of his fourth-story apartment,” she said. “They call it ‘Putin them out the window.'”

Those incidents occurred in Russia. She lives in Pittsburgh, on an untroubled cul-de-sac. Call me Pollyannaish, but I think she'll be safe this summer, sitting on her porch, talking about how Republican politicians, after nearly a decade of bellyaching about ObamaCare, weren't ready with a replacement when it was their turn at bat. She'll be safe even if she sits in her old wicker rocker all day, complaining about the tab that taxpayers will be stuck with for Trump's weekend jaunts to Mar-a-Lago.

At higher and more lettered levels, too, there's high disapproval of Trump and resulting fear that's turning into chilling conclusions.

In the March 2 London Review of Books, contributing editor Adam Shatz, based in New York, writes that he was “recently on the phone with a woman in her seventies who asked why someone couldn't ‘put a contract on ...' I interrupted her; better not to say it.”

Shatz describes the reach and depth of anti-Trump hostility: “Talk of violence, civil war and secession is in the air in the blue states today. Many, perhaps most of us who live in coastal cities have found ourselves having criminal thoughts and violent fantasies since 9 November.”

Some of those thoughts and fantasies “involve Trump and Steve Bannon; others involve white supremacists like Richard Spencer and Milo Yiannopoulos; still others involve the fabled white working class that is supposed to have voted for Trump (the reality is more complicated than that, I know) which most of us have found it easier to hate than persuade. (I'm as guilty as the next person.) These feelings provide a measure of psychological release, but they are also difficult to manage. Living with bile and rage is not pleasant; it eats away at the soul, when the adrenaline subsides.”

What happened to peace, love, Gandhian pacifism and gentle people in San Francisco with flowers in their hair?

“If he had a sense of irony,” says Shatz about Trump, “he might draw a perverse pleasure from the fact that he has provoked otherwise pacific people into dreaming of violence.”

Ralph R. Reiland is an associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).