Start with common sense on economy

Regarding Trump administration economic plans and macro thinking after the failure to develop a satisfactory alternative to ObamaCare, the next big undertaking is a more problematic and complex task: an all-encompassing economic strategy that will reform taxes, restructure regulations that impede job growth and impose more costs than benefits, increase GDP growth, improve productivity, boost competitiveness, raise incomes and reduce unemployment and the poverty rate.

In their efforts to replace ObamaCare, the Republicans turned “TrumpCare” into a debacle by producing a “health-care” plan that cut taxes for the rich while reducing health-care access for the middle class and poor. Interviewing President Trump about the proposed American Health Care Act on his March 15 program, conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson told him that “a Bloomberg analysis shows that counties that voted for you, middle-class and working-class counties, would do far less well under the bill than counties that voted for Hillary.” Trump replied, “Oh, I know.”

Carlson also told Trump that the AHCA's disproportionately negative impact on his own voters was not consistent with his campaign's repetitive message about helping people who've been trounced and overlooked. Trump responded, “A lot of things aren't consistent.”

A mid-March Fox News poll showed the public disapproved of Trump's handling of health care by a 20-point margin. The poll also showed Trump receiving higher public disapproval than approval on immigration, terrorism and relations with Russia. On the five key issues surveyed (health care, immigration, terrorism, dealing with Russia, the economy), Trump received higher approval than disapproval only on the economy, 47 percent to 44 percent, with 9 percent uncertain.

Whether Trump can maintain that slim approval margin on the economy will depend on whether he and the Republicans can put together a policy mix that will deliver the aforementioned results. That list might seem like too much to accomplish, especially simultaneously, but a comprehensive look at President Reagan's economic record shows it's doable.

It begins with common sense.

Reagan provided some insight into his economic thinking in his autobiography: “At Eureka College, my major was economics, but I think my own experience with our tax laws in Hollywood probably taught me more about practical economic theory than I ever learned in a classroom … . At the peak of my career at Warner Bros., I was in the 94 percent tax bracket … . (A)fter a while I began asking myself whether it was worth it to keep on taking work … . If I decided to do one less picture, that meant other people at the studio in lower tax brackets wouldn't work as much either; the effect filtered down, and there were fewer jobs available.”

And it works in the opposite direction. Reforms that increase incentives for work have the effect of expanding output, increasing productivity and creating jobs while reducing unemployment, inequality and poverty.

Ralph R. Reiland is an associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).