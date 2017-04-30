A Navy SEAL's message to graduates

“Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life … And Maybe the World” has been a New York Times best-seller for several weeks. The book by retired four-star Adm. William H. McRaven, a former Navy SEAL who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden when McRaven was head of U.S. Special Operations Command, expands on his commencement speech at the University of Texas at Austin in May 2014.

McRaven, who became chancellor of the University of Texas System in January 2015, told the 2014 graduates about lessons he learned in basic SEAL training, “six months of long torturous runs, midnight swims in the cold water off San Diego, obstacles courses, unending calisthenics, days without sleep and always being cold, wet and miserable.” McRaven also said it was “six months of being constantly harassed by professionally trained warriors who seek to find the weak of mind and body and eliminate them from ever becoming a Navy SEAL.”

He explained the learning process: “Every morning in basic SEAL training, my instructors, who at the time were all Vietnam veterans, would show up in my barracks room and the first thing they would inspect was your bed.”

Inspections turned the simple task of making a bed into a repetitious demand for exactness and excellence: “(W)e were required to make our bed to perfection. … (T)he wisdom of this simple act has been proven to me many times over. If you make your bed every morning you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride, and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. … Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter. If you can't do the little things right, you will never do the big things right. ... If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.”

SEAL trainees are assigned to seven-person rubber-boat crews and required to paddle several miles in ocean waters. “In the winter, the surf off San Diego can get to be 8 to 10 feet high and it is exceedingly difficult to paddle through … unless everyone digs in,” explained McRaven. “For the boat to make it to its destination, everyone must paddle. … If you want to change the world, find someone to help you paddle.”

After several training weeks, McRaven's SEAL class dropped from 150 members to 35. Defeat wasn't correlated with size, race or nationality: “Nothing mattered but your will to succeed.”

With uniform inspections, McRaven said, it seemed “no matter how much effort you put into starching your hat, or pressing your uniform or polishing your belt buckle — it just wasn't good enough. … For failing the uniform inspection, the student had to run, fully clothed into the surfzone and then, wet from head to toe, roll around on the beach until every part of your body was covered with sand. The effect was known as a ‘sugar cookie.'”

No matter how well you perform, sometimes you still end up wet, cold and sandy. “It's just the way life is sometimes,” explained McRaven. “If you want to change the world get over being a sugar cookie and keep moving forward.”

Ralph R. Reiland is an associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).