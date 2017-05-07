Tax cuts matter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“At Eureka College, my major was economics,” wrote Ronald Reagan in “An American Life,” his autobiography, “but I think my own experience with our tax laws in Hollywood probably taught me more about practical economic theory than I ever learned in the classroom or from an economist.”

From that experience, he understood the links among work, taxes and incentives.

“At the peak of my career at Warner Bros., I was in the 94 percent tax bracket; that meant that after a certain point, I received only six cents of each dollar I earned and that the government got the rest,” he wrote.

“The IRS took such a big chunk of my earnings that after a while I began asking myself whether it was worth it to keep on taking work.”

Something was wrong with a system like that, said Reagan: “When you have to give up such a large percentage of your income in taxes, the incentive to work goes down. You don't say, ‘I've got to do more pictures,' you say, ‘I'm not gonna work for six cents on the dollar.'”

Reagan saw how confiscatory taxes at the top negatively impacted people in lower income brackets: “If I decided to do one less picture, that meant other people at the studio in lower tax brackets wouldn't work as much either; the effect filtered down, and there were fewer jobs available. I remember one scene in the Knute Rockne picture that had only a farmer and a horse in it: Shooting it on location created work for 70 people.”

In August 1981, Reagan signed into law the Economic Recovery Tax Act, slashing marginal income-tax rates by 25 percent across the board over three years.

The highest marginal rate on unearned income immediately dropped from 70 to 50 percent.

The tax rate on capital gains fell from 28 to 20 percent.

By January 1983, the bulk of Reagan's tax reductions were in place.

With better incentives to work, invest and produce, the consequences were foreseeable.

Between 1978 and 1982, the economy grew at only an inflation-adjusted 0.9 percent. From 1983 to 1986, growth shot up to 4.8 percent. Unemployment, 9.7 percent in 1982, was cut to 5.5 percent by 1988.

In the 1960s, Democrat President John F. Kennedy initiated similar pro-growth policies and achieved analogous results.

When he took office in January 1961, the highest and lowest federal marginal personal income-tax rates were 91 and 20 percent.

He cut those rates to 70 and 14 percent.

Kennedy also cut the corporate-income, capital-gains and dividends tax rates and balanced the federal budget.

“It is a paradoxical truth,” Kennedy told the Economic Club of New York City in 1963, “that tax rates are too high today, and tax revenues are too low, and the soundest way to raise the revenues in the long run is to cut the rates now.”

GDP growth averaged 4.4 percent per year from 1960 through 1969, the highest growth rate of any decade from 1950 to 2000.

Correspondingly, 1960's 5.5-percent unemployment dropped to 3.5 percent in 1969.

Ralph R. Reiland is an associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).