Patrolling for risky thoughts

“You can have a Ph.D. in sensitivity and they still make you want to grab them and haul them down to detention,” a friend of mine said recently, an administrator in a middle school.

She was referring to a newspaper headline last Wednesday: “Woodland Hills plans to terminate behavioral expert over abuse report.”

The behavioral specialist, based on the report, “was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Allegheny County Police” after “authorities said he carried a student by the neck down a school hallway.”

“Obviously, we're very upset about this,” said the Woodland Hills superintendent. The neck grabber, the behavioral professional, 50, was “suspended the day of the incident” and “the district is moving to terminate his employment.”

The good news is that if these youngsters make it through middle school with their self-esteem intact, the college years ahead promise to be more comforting, given the trend in higher education toward trigger warnings, safe places, chastisement for supposed microaggressions, restrictions of free speech and limitations on chancy ideas and inquiries.

A September 2015 cover story in The Atlantic, “The coddling of the American mind,” by Greg Lukianoff, president of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, and Jonathan Haidt, professor of ethical leadership at the NYU-Stern School of Business, examined the drift in colleges toward censorship, overprotection and cocooning.

“Something strange is happening at America's colleges and universities,” contended Lukianoff and Haidt. “A movement is arising, undirected and driven largely by students, to scrub campuses clean of words, ideas, and subjects that might cause discomfort or give offense. Last December, Jeannie Suk wrote in an online article for The New Yorker about law students asking her fellow professors at Harvard not to teach rape law — or, in one case, even use the word violate (as in “that violates the law”) lest it cause students distress.”

Lukianoff and Haidt cited other examples. “In June, a professor protecting himself with a pseudonym wrote an essay for Vox describing how gingerly he now has to teach. ‘I'm a Liberal Professor, and My Liberal Students Terrify Me,' the headline said. A number of popular comedians, including Chris Rock, have stopped performing on college campuses. Jerry Seinfeld and Bill Maher have publicly condemned the oversensitivity of college students, saying too many of them can't take a joke.”

Two control mechanisms are gaining in popularity on campus:

“Microaggressions,” small actions or word choices that seem to have no malicious intent, are nonetheless being defined as a kind of violence. In some campus guidelines, for instance, it is supposedly a microaggression to ask Asian Americans “Where were you born?” because that implies they're not real Americans.

Also, “trigger warnings” are alerts that professors are expected to issue if something in a course might cause a strong emotional response.

Ralph R. Reiland is associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).