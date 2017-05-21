Getting it wrong on Reagan's tax cuts

In his May 1 New York Times column “Trump's Tax Cuts May Be More Damaging Than Reagan's,” contributing writer Steven Rattner gets it wrong on nearly all points.

“As a young New York Times reporter nearly four decades ago, I helped chronicle the rollout of what proved to be among our country's greatest economic follies — the alchemistic belief that huge tax cuts can pay for themselves by unleashing faster economic growth,” began Rattner. “Buoyed by this idea, Congress passed the largest tax reductions in history just seven months after Ronald Reagan's inauguration. I was deeply skeptical of the illogical notion that tax cuts could somehow pay for themselves, so much so that I was attacked by name on the Wall Street Journal op-ed page. … Nonetheless, I felt no joy as the plan immediately made a bad economy worse.”

Rattner derided President Trump's pro-growth, pro-business plan: “Now comes Donald Trump, essentially trying to revive that same supply-side credo (famously branded ‘voodoo economics' by George H.W. Bush) with his proposal for $5.5 trillion of tax giveaways, mostly for business.”

Actually, the annual overall U.S. economic growth rate was significantly higher during Reagan's presidency than during G.H.W. Bush's, as shown through official figures for each of the post-World War II presidents listed in the Hudson Institute's “Economic Growth by President” by Jeffrey H. Anderson: “(A)verage annual real (inflation-adjusted) GDP growth in the United States since 1946 (through 2015, the last full year for which figures have been released) has been 2.9 percent. While that has been the postwar norm … average annual real GDP growth has varied greatly ... ranging from a high of 5.3 percent under President Lyndon Johnson to a low of 1.5 percent under President Barack Obama … .”

The four highest average annual growth rates occurred during the presidencies of Johnson (1964-68), 5.3 percent; Kennedy (1961-63), 4.3 percent; Clinton (1993-2000), 3.9 percent; and Reagan (1981-89), 3.5 percent. The four lowest average annual real GDP growth rates occurred under G.H.W. Bush (1989-92), 2.3 percent; G.W. Bush (2001-08), 2.1 percent; Truman (1946-52), 1.7 percent; and Obama (2009-15), 1.5 percent.

The highest one-year growth rates occurred under Truman (1950), 8.7 percent; Reagan (1984), 7.3 percent; and Eisenhower (1955), 7.1 percent. The lowest one-year growth rates occurred under G.W. Bush (2004), 3.8 percent; G.H.W. Bush (1989), 3.7 percent; and Obama (2015), 2.6 percent.

Wrong about the positive growth impact of Reagan's tax reforms, Rattner turned to other supposed economic calamities under Reagan: “For its part, the Reagan tax cut increased the budget deficit, helping elevate interest rates over 20 percent, which in turn contributed to the double-dip recession that ensued. The stock market fell by more than 20 percent.”

Actually, the prime interest rate hit 20 percent the year before Reagan was inaugurated and fell to 10 percent during his final year in office — and the stock market more than tripled in value from 1980 to 1990.

Ralph R. Reiland is associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).