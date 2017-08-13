Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Ralph Reiland

Ruthless communist utopias

Ralph R. Reiland | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old college student detained and imprisoned in North Korea, is carried off of an airplane at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati last June. Warmbier arrived in Ohio after being released by North Korea, where he was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts. (AP Photo | The Cincinnati Enquirer)

Updated 34 minutes ago

“The death of one man is a tragedy. The death of millions is a statistic” is a quote frequently attributed to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Stalin and Lenin's death toll, primarily among Soviet citizens — by way of class genocide, mass arrests and imprisonment, forced relocations, gulags, murder, and collectivization and resultant starvation — totaled as many as 25 million. Illustrating one death as a tragedy is July's photo of seemingly lifeless, 22-year-old University of Virginia honors student Otto Warmbier being carried from an airplane to an ambulance in Cincinnati. He had been released from a North Korean prison after more than a year in a coma while serving 17 months of a 15-year sentence for allegedly trying to take a government propaganda poster from a Pyongyang hotel. He died six days after arriving in Cincinnati.

“When Otto returned to Cincinnati ... he was unable to speak, unable to see and unable to react to verbal commands,” explained his parents.

“Warmbier, a onetime high school soccer player and homecoming king with an adventuresome spirit,” reported The New York Times, “was traveling in China in December 2015 when he signed up for a five-day tour of North Korea with a Chinese company that advertised ‘budget travel to destinations your mother would rather you stayed away from.'” He was detained at Pyongyang's airport, charged with a “hostile act” against North Korea's government and convicted less than two months later.

Doctors in Cincinnati said two MRI scans sent by the North Koreans indicated he had sustained a catastrophic brain injury shortly after his conviction. They said he had “suffered ‘extensive loss of brain tissue in all regions of his brain,' most likely caused by ‘cardiopulmonary arrest,' which cut off the blood supply to his brain,” The Times reported. North Korea blamed botulism and sleeping pills. The Cincinnati doctors found no evidence of botulism.

“The Black Book of Communism,” a compilation of communist regimes' crimes published by Harvard University Press in 1999, reports that at that time, North Korea's communist rulers had produced 3 million deaths. “Kang Koo Chin, one of the great specialists on the North Korea legal system, has estimated that in 1958-1960, a period of particularly brutal repression, at least 9,000 people were ejected from the Party, tried and sentenced to death. Extrapolating ... to include the other nine purges of a similar scale, one arrives at a figure of 90,000 executions.”

Making clear that dissent is deadly and it's safer to believe totalitarianism is heavenly, North Koreans are summoned to executions and invited to participate. Sometimes “the prisoner is kicked and beaten to death while the crowd chants slogans.”

Besides those 90,000 who'd died in Communist Party purges, 1.3 million deaths stemming from the Korean War instigated by the communists and an estimated 500,000 who had died of malnutrition, “The Black Book of Communism” reports an estimated 1.5 million deaths had occurred in North Korea's concentration camps.

Ralph R. Reiland is associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).

