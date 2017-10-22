Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ralph Reiland

Ralph Reiland: Cutting taxes cut 'misery index'

Ralph R. Reiland | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Ronald Reagan, the nation’s 40th president, had a 64-percent job approval rating at the end of his presidency.
Ronald Reagan, the nation’s 40th president, had a 64-percent job approval rating at the end of his presidency.

Updated 6 hours ago

Inaugurated as the 40th president in January 1981, Ronald Reagan inherited the “stagflation” of the 1970s, a stagnating economy with unemployment and inflation escalating simultaneously.

The “misery index,” the unemployment rate plus the inflation rate — an indicator of how the population is doing economically, with a higher number signifying larger economic and social costs — increased steadily during the pre-Reagan Carter presidency, reaching a post-World War II peak of 20.76 in 1980, up from 13.55 in 1977, 13.69 in 1978 and 17.07 in 1979.

In Keynesian economic policy, the trade-off between unemployment and inflation, as illustrated by what economists call the “Phillips Curve,” shows the cure for joblessness is a growing economy, with a negative side effect of more inflation; the cure for inflation is a slowing economy, with a negative side effect of more unemployment. With both inflation and unemployment at high levels, the Keynesian solution for less inflation and less joblessness is less growth and more growth, respectively, a contradictory and unworkable prescription.

Instead, what worked in delivering a strong economic turnaround — replacing high unemployment, high inflation and an elevated misery index with higher GDP growth, lower joblessness, less poverty, decreased inflation and overall greater economic well-being in both the 1960s and 1980s — were the Kennedy and Reagan tax cuts.

Kennedy's cuts, proposed in 1962 and signed into law in February 1964, three months after his assassination, reduced overall income tax rates by 20 percent, dropped the top marginal tax rate on income from an anti-growth, confiscatory 91 percent to 70 percent, cut tax rates on capital gains and dividends, and reduced the corporate income tax rate from 52 percent to 48 percent. Coming off a major recession in 1957-58 that had the misery index peaking at 9.57, that number declined in the first two years of Kennedy's presidency to 7.76 in 1961 and 6.77 in 1962. Following the Kennedy-formulated tax cuts in 1964, the misery index further declined to 6.44 in 1964 and 6.10 in 1965, numbers unmatched over the next five decades.

Similarly, the misery index declined steadily during Reagan's White House years, dropping by nearly half from 17.97 in 1981 to 9.57 in 1988.

The improved economic performance and prosperity of the 1980s was launched and strengthened by tax reforms during Reagan's presidency that cut capital gains taxes, lowered personal and corporate income tax rates, and reduced the top marginal tax rate on income from 70 percent to 50 percent in 1981 and further to 28 percent in 1986, generating the largest, longest period of wealth creation in history.

The tripling of the stock market from 1982 to 2000 raised the net wealth of U.S. households by approximately $30 trillion. Inflation-adjusted median household income rose by 12 percent in the Reagan years, reversing widespread inflation-adjusted income declines in the 1970s. And the American economy overall was one-third larger by the conclusion of Reagan's presidency in 1989 than at its beginning in 1981.

Ralph R. Reiland is associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.