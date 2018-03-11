Ralph R. Reiland: Unintended consequences & bureaucrats

Frustrated by economists saying “on the one hand” and “on the other hand,” President Harry Truman once asked for a one-armed economist.

He might not have liked to hear the pros and cons of economic and legislative proposals, but in asking for a one-armed economist, he was asking for a second-rate analysis — to be told only some expected consequences of proposed congressional and presidential initiatives, only a fragment of likely outcomes from proposed changes in public policy.

Taking a two-armed, two-handed approach, one might argue that a guaranteed annual income provided by the government — by taxpayers — would reduce poverty, but also that such a universal entitlement might unintentionally lower incomes in the longer run, especially in low-income quintiles, by increasing school dropout rates and reducing work ethic and productivity.

“The concept of unintended consequences is one of the building blocks of economics,” writes Rob Norton, former Fortune economics editor, in “The Concise Encyclopedia of Economics.”

American Enterprise Institute scholar Mark J. Perry, a University of Michigan economics and finance professor, summarizes certain unintended consequences at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: “The lengthy and costly FDA approval process might be causing more, not fewer, deaths.”

In his Journal of Physicians and Surgeons article “Drug Approvals and Deadly Delays,” Sam Kayman highlighted U.S. deaths due to the “FDA's incredibly long delay in approving beta-blockers to reduce the risk of second heart attacks.” By the mid-1970s, reported Kayman, clinical trials showing beta-blockers' effectiveness in lowering these types of heart-attack risks resulted in a number of beta-blockers being approved in Europe for this use.

“But in the U.S., the FDA imposed a moratorium on beta-blocker approvals due to the drugs' carcinogenicity in animals,” Kayman reported. “In effect, the FDA was denying needed cardiac drugs to people at high risk of heart attacks because of the unproven possibility that those drugs might cause cancer years in the future. Finally, in 1981 the FDA approved the first such drug, boasting that it might save up to 17,000 lives per year. That meant, of course, that as many as 100,000 people may have died waiting for FDA to act.”

The victims of a mistakenly FDA-approved drug that causes deaths receive front-page attention. Those who die because of the FDA's lengthy approval process generally remain invisible.

Those 100,000 estimated deaths from delayed FDA approval of beta-blockers represent a body count 41,780 higher than the U.S. military's 58,220 total fatal casualties in the Vietnam War, Nov. 1, 1955, to April 30, 1975.

“We were wrong,” wrote former Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, a key Vietnam War architect and major force in escalating U.S. involvement. His “We were wrong” was a succinct statement reflecting more honesty, compassion and efficiency than was evident in U.S. management of the entire Vietnam War.

Ralph R. Reiland is associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur (rrreiland@aol.com).