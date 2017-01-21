Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tom Purcell

Your gift can pay down U.S. debt — like Trump

Tom Purcell | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

To avoid conflicts of interest on his investments, President Trump plans to “gift” hotel profits from foreign governments' payments to the U.S. Treasury — gifts that will go directly toward paying down U.S. debt.

You see, the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service accepts money gifted to the federal government but, according to the bureau, the gift must be made “on the condition that it be used to reduce debt held by the public.” The bureau began allowing volunteer donations in 1961.

Though the bureau keeps records of the amount gifted toward reducing U.S. debt each year, it keeps no records on the individuals who gave. But lots of interesting people have volunteered their hard-earned dough over the years, according to one of the bureau's senior advisers I spoke with a few years ago. She shared some fascinating anecdotes with me.

Gift-givers generally mail in checks — rarely do they include a note of any kind. Sometimes they return their tax-refund checks, after signing the checks over to the Department of the Treasury.

Occasionally, someone leaves a large portion of his or her estate to the government. That happened in 1992, when the largest gift on record, $3.5 million, was received.

In the early '90s, a teacher came to the bureau with a large jar of dimes and nickels. The teacher explained that she'd conducted a class exercise on the national debt. Her students contributed what they could.

One fellow gifted $10 or $20 every payday for several years.

So how much are the gifters reducing the federal debt each year?

For the past decade, the Treasury has received between $2 million and nearly $8 million in gifts every year. The high number happened in 2012. In 2016, gifters donated just under $3 million.

But our debt has ballooned to nearly $20 trillion.

Consider: If our debt remained fixed at $20 trillion and we applied $3 million in gifts every year to pay it off, it would take 6.6 million years to become debt-free. And that is with zero-percent interest.

Besides, the gift donations aren't technically paying down the debt anyhow. All the donations are deposited to the receipts ledger of the general fund.

Since we're running large deficits, the donations don't pay down the debt, per se; they simply reduce the amount of money our government will borrow.

In any event, to avoid conflicts of interest, President Trump has decided to gift profits from foreigners to the Treasury because of the Emoluments Clause in Article I, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution, which forbids officials from accepting profits in the form of “any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever” from foreign nations.

But any U.S. citizen is free to gift money to help pay down our massive debt.

According to the bureau, there are two ways for you to make a contribution to reduce the debt: Go to Pay.gov and “contribute online by credit card, debit card, PayPal, checking account, or savings account.”

Or write a check payable to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service. Be sure to add a note in the memo section that your donation is “a gift to reduce the debt held by the public,” then mail your check to:

Attn Dept G

Bureau of the Fiscal Service

P.O. Box 2188

Parkersburg, WV 26106-218

Hey, I know we've got an incredibly long way to go to begin getting our debt mess in order, but we've got to start somewhere.

Tom Purcell, a freelance writer, lives in Library. His books include “Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood” and “Wicked Is the Whiskey,” a Sean McClanahan mystery. Visit him on the web at TomPurcell.com. Email him at: Tom@TomPurcell.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.