Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tom Purcell

Turn off D.C.'s AC

Tom Purcell | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
The sun rises over the Potomac River at the Dangerfield Marina in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, July 13, 2017, on what was expected to be one of the hottest days of the year so far in the Washington area. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Updated 3 hours ago

I went to an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., last week. Boy, was it hot under the noon sun.

It was so hot, I saw a mother swipe a Popsicle from her own child. I saw a Republican share an air-conditioned cab with a Democrat. I saw senators engage in civil conversation with each other so they could spend more time in their air-conditioned chambers.

In any event, I read, with interest, a Washington Post story that described how D.C. used to be, prior to the advent of air conditioning.

As it goes, in 1909 President William Howard Taft used electric fans blowing over bins of ice in the attic to attempt to cool the White House. It didn't work so well. Taft slept outside on a specially built White House porch to keep cool at night.

In 1914, Woodrow Wilson avoided the unbearable heat by moving into a tent in the Rose Garden.

President Calvin Coolidge “fought the humid summer months by making sure ‘a gadget filled with chemicals supposed to purify, or at least deodorize, the air' was on his desk at all times,” according to WhiteHouseHistory.org .

Air conditioning sure has changed Washington and the rest of the country — and not always for the better.

Before air conditioning, the heat drove us outside and brought us together. In the old days, friends sought the shade of trees or a refreshing dip in a lake or river. In the evening, neighbors sat on front porches, sipping lemonade and telling stories. At night, folks slept in groups at parks or, in Washington, along the banks of the Potomac.

Even in the 1970s, when I was a kid, few homes had air conditioning. Our windows were always open. At night, you could hear neighbors talking, a distant baby crying and Pirates announcer Bob Prince calling a game on somebody's porch radio: “He missed it by a gnat's eyelash!” In the mornings, I'd wake early to the sound of chirping birds. I could smell the cool dew outside my window and the toast and scrambled eggs my father was cooking in the kitchen.

But air conditioning has ruined such sensations. In the neighborhood where I grew up, every house is sealed these days. All you hear outside is the constant hum of air conditioners running.

Air conditioning has changed our architecture. Homes used to have high ceilings, cross-ventilation and large hallways to dissipate heat. Now we live in efficient ranches or over-designed suburban monstrosities that put the porch in the back and the garage in the front.

Commercial buildings used to have windows that opened, but that isn't necessary anymore. Today's glass-plated buildings are designed to keep the light and air out, so that we are oblivious to whatever season it may be.

But these annoyances are nothing compared to the way air conditioning has changed Washington. Before air conditioning, federal agencies routinely shut down when the heat got too high, giving them that much less time to think up ways to spend our money.

When Congress got air conditioning in the late 1920s, America took a turn for the worse. Before air conditioning, Washington was empty from mid-June to September. Now, free from worries about the heat and humidity, our Republican Congress is finding all kinds of opportunities to renege on their promises to fix health care, lower our taxes and unleash the economy.

Perhaps if we shut off their taxpayer-funded AC they might be more prone to come to a much-needed consensus?

We've had enough of their hot air. Maybe a dose of Mother Nature's hot air will bring them to their senses.

Tom Purcell, a freelance writer, lives in Library. His books include “Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood” and “Wicked Is the Whiskey,” a Sean McClanahan mystery. Visit him on the web at TomPurcell.com. Email him at: Tom@TomPurcell.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.