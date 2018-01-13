Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tom Purcell

Tom Purcell: Help me, Washington e_SEmD you're my only hope against Girl Scout cookies

Tom Purcell | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Girl Scouts

Updated 8 hours ago

I'm on a diet — a miserable diet – just as millions of Americans are during January every year. And to be successful, I want the federal government to intervene.

We're fighting an obesity battle in America, after all.

Our capitalistic system has accomplished economic miracles across every area of our lives. However, regrettably, capitalistic efficiency has also produced an abundance of low-fiber, high-calorie, refined-sugar foods — which our bodies convert into instant chubbiness.

That's why, reports Fortune, more than 70 percent of Americans are either obese or overweight — and why childhood obesity is growing at a frightening rate.

And so we go on diets every January, which makes most of us miserable.

I'm on a low-carb, low-fat, low-calorie diet — a trifecta of misery. I am getting by on only 1,300 or 1,400 calories a day.

I experience tremendous anguish when I see someone enjoying sweets or a frothy beer or pretty much anything else that tastes good and makes me happy.

I am giving up almost all my vices in one fell swoop — making me one of the least pleasant people you'd want to be around.

Which brings us back to the need for government intervention.

You see, just as I am making some headway in my battle of the bulge, I am about to face my greatest obstacle: Girl Scout cookies.

There is no greater challenge to a dieter than Thin Mints, Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties and, my hands-down favorite, shortbread Trefoils.

I'd give my right arm for the Trefoils recipe — if I didn't need my right arm to dunk the cookies in ice-cold milk.

So, my fellow Americans, I must raise some unpleasant questions:

How can we allow anyone, in these progressive times, to inflict empty calories on an already obese public?

How can we be so inconsiderate to diabetics and others who are struggling to avoid sugar consumption?

How can we allow any organization, regardless of its cause, to exploit children to sell delicious, addictive, high-calorie products that are more damaging to America's well-being than communism?

Sure, I know that the Girl Scouts organization was founded in 1912 to help girls develop physically, mentally and spiritually. I know the annual cookie sale has become a tasty part of American culture since it originated in 1917, and that it helps fund Girl Scout operations.

I know that some will criticize me for demanding an end to the cookie sale. They'll say that it really does teach girls useful business skills. They'll say that it's as much a part of American culture as baseball and apple pie — that we should celebrate it and enjoy it and eat the cookies in moderation.

Well, nuts to that.

Hey, progressives in cities, such as Seattle, are imposing massive “sin taxes” on products that have sugar — causing a 36-pack of Dr. Pepper at Costco to soar from $9.99 to nearly 18 bucks.

Some people are suggesting sin taxes on lots of other tasty items, including beef (cows are bad for the environment, so, the thinking goes, sin taxes on beef will reduce its consumption).

So why not Girl Scout cookies?

Though I generally hold more libertarian sensibilities on such matters, I and millions of others are powerless during Girl Scout cookie season every year.

If the Girl Scouts won't willingly stop foisting their incredibly delicious cookies on us, I'm all for federal intervention.

That way, everyone else will be as miserable as I am as I suffer through my January diet every year.

Tom Purcell, a freelance writer, lives in Library. His books include “Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood” and “Wicked Is the Whiskey,” a Sean McClanahan mystery. Visit him on the web at TomPurcell.com. Email him at: Tom@TomPurcell.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.