Tom Purcell: Narcissism & the republic — 'Me the people'?

Boy, is narcissism getting out of hand.

San Diego State psychologist Jean Twenge examines the trend in two books: “Generation Me” and “The Narcissism Epidemic: Living in the Age of Entitlement.” She says the self-esteem movement — in which everybody gets a trophy — has produced lots of “me”-centered young adults, whose opinions of their own skills and talents are often out of sync with reality.

Why is such narcissism an issue? Because, says Psychology Today, “true narcissists can only see things from their own perspective.”

Which isn't good for a representative republic in which people must work out their differences for the greater good.

The narcissism epidemic got me thinking about my own incredible life story.

It was a dark and stormy night in April 1962 when I entered this harsh, morally complex world. Unlike many modern parents, who often give their children unique names to demonstrate how “special” they are, I was given the biblical name Thomas, after my father. With such a name, I never took myself too seriously — because dozens of other kids had the same name.

Growing up as the only boy with five sisters was a humbling experience. When I was 12, Bobby Grebber, the neighborhood bully, began picking on me. I didn't have an older brother to teach me how to fight; my sisters taught me. I gave Grebber my meanest look and said, “You are sooooo immature!”

Even though I had five sisters, my father, always pinching pennies, made me wear hand-me-downs. It wasn't too bad most of the year, but Easter Sunday was a pain. Do you know how hard it is to outrun a bully with your pantyhose bunching up and your bonnet flopping in the wind?

We never experienced a self-esteem movement at St. Germaine Catholic School. Unlike today's public-school teachers, the nuns didn't worry about making us feel good about ourselves; that was something we had to earn by performing. When the nuns weren't pounding values into us, they were working us hard in math, science, reading and writing.

I attended a public high school, where I devoted myself to fun. My lack of studying and participation in extracurricular activities turned out to be the ideal preparations for Penn State University. It was there that I was introduced to my first love: Rolling Rock beer. By the time I was a junior, I had attained, to quote comedian Frank Nicotero, a “3.2” (blood-alcohol level).

During my college years, my father was panicked about my future. I was a liberal-arts major, after all. Worried I'd never find a job, he pressed me to minor in a practical subject. I became the only person ever to graduate from Penn State with a major in English and a minor in air conditioning and heating.

In any event, unlike older generations which had little choice but to be humbled out of their narcissistic impulses, newer generations are getting more self-centered. Twenge tells NPR that millennials score higher on the Narcissistic Personality Inventory than prior generations. She says narcissism is evident in pop songs, which focus on the self, as well as in books that frequently use phrases such as “I am special” and “all about me.” And social media, home of the “selfie,” certainly nurtures a narcissist's worst tendencies.

There is one silver lining, however: Psychology Today says that as people get older and are humbled “both by success and failure,” they become less narcissistic and more focused on other people.

Let's hope that happens sooner rather than later, because narcissism is hindering civility and thoughtful deliberation.

Tom Purcell, a freelance writer, lives in Library. His books include “Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood” and “Wicked Is the Whiskey,” a Sean McClanahan mystery. Visit him on the web at TomPurcell.com. Email him at: Tom@TomPurcell.com.