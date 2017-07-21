Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Minneapolis officials call for chief's ouster after shooting

The Associated Press | Friday, July 21, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Hundreds march from the site of Justine Damond's shooting to Beard's Plaissance Park during a march in honor of Damond Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. Damond, of Australia, was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Saturday, July 15 after calling 911 to report what she believed was a possible assault.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police Chief Janee Harteau came under pressure from City Council members on Friday in the wake of an officer's fatal shooting of an Australian woman, with some calling for her dismissal.

Harteau was out of the city on personal time for nearly a week following the shooting Saturday night of Justine Damond, a 40-year-old life coach and bride-to-be who was killed by an officer responding to her 911 call of a possible sexual assault.

The state is investigating the shooting. In Harteau's first remarks on the case on Thursday — when she returned to work — she was sharply critical of Officer Mohamed Noor while defending his training.

That wasn't enough for some City Council members. Linea Palmisano, who represents the ward where Damond died, said Harteau hadn't called her.

“I think her not calling speaks volumes,” Palmisano told the Star Tribune. “You can say I'm calling for her removal because I'm still waiting for her call.”

Council member Jacob Frey — a candidate for mayor — said the city needs new leadership. “We need a new chief,” he said.

Harteau defended her absence at a news conference late Thursday, saying she had been backpacking in a remote area and it would have been “challenging” to return. She said she had been in touch with her command staff all week.

The Minneapolis chief is appointed by the mayor. Removing a chief takes a decision by an executive committee of four council members and the mayor. Mayor Betsy Hodges clashed with Harteau recently over the chief's hiring of an inspector in a critical precinct. Harteau's strained relations with Hodges were also an issue after the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark during a confrontation with two white police officers in 2015. The black man's death, amid heightened tensions nationwide, sparked an 18-day occupation outside a police station and other protests across the city. A Justice Department review faulted poor communications between the mayor and the chief.

Damond had called 911 twice late Saturday to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her house on Minneapolis' southwest side. Noor, who was in the passenger seat of a squad car, shot at Damond through the driver's side window.

“The actions in question go against who we are in the department, how we train and the expectations we have for our officers,” Harteau said Thursday. “These were the actions and judgment of one individual.”

Noor has declined to speak with the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is handling the investigation. His partner, Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud sound right before Damond approached the police vehicle.

Neither officer had their body cameras turned on, which has drawn widespread criticism. Hodges said in a blog post Thursday that officers should turn them on any time they are responding to a call.

Harteau also said the cameras should have been on. She said the department is making changes to its policy on the cameras, rolled out citywide eight months ago, including looking at technology that would turn them on automatically.

Damond's family has said it wants changes in police protocols, including a look at how often officers are required to turn on their cameras. Her relatives also “want to see this person not be an officer,” the family's Minneapolis attorney, Bob Bennett, said.

“He shouldn't be on the street with a gun making decisions,” Bennett said, adding that he wanted to see Noor's training records, including how he did in situations involving when to shoot or not shoot.

Harteau said a report on Noor's training showed no problems.

