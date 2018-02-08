Police: 20-year-old shot Thursday night in West Mifflin listed in critical condition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 20-year-old man was in critical but stable condition Thursday night after he was shot in West Mifflin.

According to Allegheny County police, sometime around 8 p.m. a county 911 dispatcher was notified of a shooting in the 4700 block of Coal Road.

When police arrived there they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to a trauma hospital and, according to county officials, was in critical but stable condition.

Police did not identify him.

County homicide detectives are trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

They ask that anyone with information call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.