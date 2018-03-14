Ramesh Ponnuru: House GOP tariff foes will cave in

A group of 107 Republican congressmen wrote to President Donald Trump, urging him not to go ahead with tariffs on imported steel and aluminum products. It is the biggest break yet in Republican unity during the Trump administration.

But will the congressmen act to undo the order the president signed this month? Almost certainly not. A rational calculation of their political interests will lead them to surrender to Trump, just as it always does.

The congressmen are sincere in opposing Trump's tariffs, and they're right. Defenders have been unable to mount any coherent defense of the tariffs. They will inflict some damage on industries that use steel and aluminum, which employ more people and contribute more to the economy than the steel and aluminum industries. Given Trump's predilections, the tariffs threaten to undermine the open trading system that has contributed to U.S. and global prosperity since World War II.

The GOP lawmakers are right, too, to wonder if it was wise for Congress to give the president so much power to set tariffs. The conservative Washington Examiner notes that this was “part of a disturbing trend of Congress handing excessive power over to the president.” It recommends that Congress try to wrest back that authority by passing Sen. Mike Lee's Global Trade Accountability Act. That bill would require congressional approval for major changes to trade policy.

Making a bill of that type law would accomplish three good ends: stopping an economically destructive policy, promoting a healthier balance between the legislative and executive branches, and putting some distance between the Republican Party and Trump.

But the practical obstacles are formidable. Trump would surely veto any legislation to reduce his discretion over trade policy. Free traders would need the support of 290 representatives and 67 senators to override a veto.

Republican voters already trust Trump more than they trust congressional Republicans. They have turned hard against free trade because Trump is their leader. How much more would they turn against it if support for it were tied to denying Trump some of the presidency's longstanding powers?

Democratic voters in recent years have become more favorable toward free trade. But congressional Democrats are not unified against the tariffs.

Business Insider's Josh Barro has written that the tariffs put congressional Republicans in a bind. They can acquiesce to Trump, though many of their donors hate the tariffs, which will hurt some congressional Republicans' constituents and create political opportunities for Democrats. Or they can try to pass legislation to stop the president. In that case, they would probably lose, earning some GOP voters' enmity and possibly shifting the party even further in the wrong direction.

A lot of Republican congressmen will therefore try to duck this choice. They will issue letters rather than legislation, hoping to avoid blame for any negative tariff consequences and a fight with Trump over them.

The Republican congressmen against Trump's tariffs have the better of the argument. But their political position is weak. They know it. And so does Trump.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg View columnist, National Review senior editor, American Enterprise Institute visiting fellow and CBS News contributor. George F. Will is off today.