Former Pitt coach Paul Chryst flourishing at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Paul Chryst was a feel-good hire in winter 2014.

The Wisconsin native, who had played and coached for the Badgers, returned home after three years as the coach at Pitt.

He was introduced as Wisconsin's 30th coach Dec. 17, 2014. That came one week after athletic director Barry Alvarez learned Gary Andersen was leaving before the end of his second season in Madison to take over the Oregon State program.

Still stinging from the stunning departure of Bret Bielema, who left Wisconsin for Arkansas days after the 2012 Big Ten title game, Alvarez was determined to land a quality coach who also viewed Wisconsin as more than a rental property to use before looking for a permanent home.

Chryst was the obvious choice, though he wasn't universally embraced. Some Wisconsin fans expressed concern about his 19-19 record in three seasons at Pitt, including a 5-9 mark in games decided by seven points or fewer, and wondered whether he had the chops to recruit well enough to keep Wisconsin in contention for Big Ten titles.

After two seasons, Chryst and his assistants have done just about all they can to silence any critics. Wisconsin is 21-6 under Chryst, including an 8-5 mark in games decided by seven points or fewer, and has one Big Ten West Division title and two bowl victories. The 2017 Big Ten meetings are Monday and Tuesday in Chicago, and the Badgers, who navigated a brutal schedule to finish 11-3 and No. 9 in both national polls last season, received 31 of 38 first-place votes from a panel of Big Ten voters and are favored to win West Division title.

“I'm one of those who did have some questions about Paul as a head coach after the time at Pitt,” Lee Barfknecht, a longtime columnist for the Omaha World-Herald said. “But I think going back to Wisconsin totally got him into his comfort zone. And maybe being out of his comfort zone at Pitt helped him grow as a coach. He probably had to deal with some things he hadn't seen or dealt with before.

“I think he is such a hand-with-glove guy with what is going on at Wisconsin. I was really impressed with the job the coaching staff did last year: with the offensive line injuries and the line being far below what Wisconsin folks are used to.

“And then to take on the schedule that they took on and win as many games as they did and come within a touchdown of Michigan and Ohio State. I thought it was an incredible season.

“To come as close as they did to going undefeated, I thought that was a heck of a coaching job.”

Wisconsin's three losses last season each came by seven points: to Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan. Those teams finished No. 6, No. 7 and No. 10 in the final Amway coaches poll.

ESPN.com writer Adam Rittenberg wondered whether the taciturn Chryst would feel comfortable spending more time schmoozing with donors and recruits as a head coach and less time scheming in the video room.

“The one thing we all questioned with Paul was: ‘Would he embrace the things that all head coaches have to embrace from an outreach standpoint to be successful?' ” Rittenberg said.

Chryst has done that, despite the fact he is better suited for small-group sessions, particularly with recruits and their families. Chryst won't ever be a prolific public speaker, but that isn't an obstacle to assembling a solid coaching staff, recruiting talented players and making winning decisions on Saturdays.

“He has elevated this back to where it was at the end of his time as a coordinator,” Rittenberg said, “in short order.”

Chryst inherited a much more stable situation at Wisconsin than when he took the job at Pitt. Including two interim coaches, Chryst was Pitt's sixth head coach in a span of 13 months. He implemented new schemes on offense and defense and tried to retool the roster.

Andersen's two seasons at Wisconsin offered some controversy, but the play on the field generally was solid. Wisconsin finished 6-2 in the Big Ten and 9-4 overall in his first season. The Badgers won the West Division with a 7-1 mark in his second season. The loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game left Wisconsin at 9-3 overall and Alvarez guided Wisconsin to victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. In addition, the 2014 class assembled by Andersen and his staff boasts 13 players who have started games under Chryst.

The No. 1 task facing Chryst and Joe Rudolph, Wisconsin's offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, when they returned to Wisconsin was to rebuild the offensive line. Andersen and his staff worked in 2013 and ‘14 to increase the number of linemen on the roster. Wisconsin had just 12 scholarship offensive linemen in Andersen's first season, including three freshmen signees.

Where Andersen fell short was in changing the focus of the strength and conditioning program. The changes, which included far less lifting during the season, stunted the growth of the younger linemen. With the return of Chryst and Rudolph, and the addition of strength coach Ross Kolodziej, the gains have been slow but steady.

“It seems like he has gotten back to, at least offensively, the style that had made that program so successful,” said Tom Dienhart, a senior writer for BTN.com and a graduate of Purdue. “It looked for a time like that offensive line had fallen into disrepair.

“Chryst has come in and righted the ship on that offensive line in particular. That has been the bellwether. When I think of Wisconsin football since Barry Alvarez got there in 1990, I always think of the offensive line and being physical. (Chryst) has got that unit, it looks like, poised to be one of the Big Ten's best once again.”