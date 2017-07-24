Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Local Sports

Pirates notebook: Clint Hurdle talks Giants matchups, starters, bullpen

John Hickey | Monday, July 24, 2017, 9:29 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle argues with home plate umpire Jerry Layne during the sixth inning against the Cardinals Friday, July 14, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' John Jaso rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer during the seventh inning against the Rockies Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at PNC Park.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco rounds second after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Brewers on July 20, 2017 at PNC Park.

Updated 7 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Three weeks ago the Pirates hosted the San Francisco Giants for three games and got swept. It's one of the few series this year the Giants, with a 38-62 record, have done well, but the Pirates are well aware San Francisco can't be taken lightly.

“The thing about this game is that you play it on grass; you don't play it on paper,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Like I said before we played them the last time, every night they are going to throw a starting pitcher out there who has some street cred. Someone who knows how to pitch, who knows how to navigate through a lineup, who knows how to win a ballgame. We haven't seen (Matt) Cain in a while, (Madison) Bumgarner's back and (Jeff) Samardzija we just saw the last time in. It will be a good matchup for us, with Cole and (Jameson) Taillon and (Trevor) Williams, and we'll have to see if our offense can continue to do some things.”

The team will go with an eight-man bullpen to start the series against the Giants, residual from a long series over the weekend in Denver's run-happy Coors Field. “We'll wait and see how it plays out,” Hurdle said. “We've given our starters a chance to grow and throw pitches. Let's see how they navigate this time through. We have a couple of off days in front of us. We don't have a need to make an adjustment as of yet.”

The Pirates have a day off Thursday after three games in San Francisco before opening a series in San Diego.

Hurdle and pitching coach Ray Searage won't, for the moment, make any changes in the rotation. Chad Kuhl, Ivan Nova and Gerrit Cole will get the starts against the Padres.

“Right now, at this point, the extra day plays well for everybody,” Hurdle said. “They'll all go on six days.”

Polanco plays Frogger

Gregory Polanco won't be in the lineup for at least a week thanks to the left hamstring injury that landed him on the 10-day disabled list, but manager Clint Hurdle saw some life in his outfielder's legs Monday. Hurdle was outside the team's San Francisco hotel when he saw Polanco walking.

“I saw him have to spring across the street to not get clipped by a car,” Hurdle said with a laugh. “It wasn't that bad, trust me, but he was able to navigate across the street. It wasn't a cable car.”

The Pirates are going to have Polanco do some stationary bike work during this series “to see if we can get him moving,” Hurdle said.

Jaso feeling at home

John Jaso was the last man to make it to the Pirates clubhouse Monday afternoon.

“I got lost in the Haight-Ashbury,” he said with a big smile.

This is the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love in San Francisco, a time that didn't produce much good baseball but did generate plenty of good music — the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin and the like. The Haight was their home.

“I was too late for all that,” Jaso said with a grin. “I blame my parents.”

However, one of the veteran infielder's sisters wound up living in the Haight for a decade or so, and the area became one of his regular haunts, particularly in 2013-14 when he spent two seasons with the Oakland A's.

The Haight has changed, obviously, in the last half century, but it's celebrating its history, and that can make for some maddening crowds.

Jaso ran afoul of some Monday.

“But it's all good,” he said. “I love it over there.”

John Hickey is a freelance writer.

