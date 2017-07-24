Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Local Sports

Pirates minor league report: July 24, 2017

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 24, 2017, 11:34 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Minor league report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 56-45) won 4-1 against Rochester (Twins). The Indians did not muster much offense but did enough, recording four runs on just seven hits. CF Eury Perez (.336) went 2 for 4 with a double and scored two of the team's runs. LF Christopher Bostick (.287) went 1 for 4 with a double. SS Kevin Newman (.348) added a couple of singles, going 2 for 4 with a run scored. 3B Phil Gosselin (.304) and RF Joey Terdoslavich (.264) added hits and had two RBIs each. SP Nick Kingham (4-6, 4.75 ERA) got the win, going seven innings, only giving up one earned run with six strikeouts. LHP Dan Runzler (3.03 ERA) closed out the game, pitching two shutout innings with a strikeout and earning his third save of the season.

Next: Tuesday vs. Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 51-48) beat Reading (Phillies), 2-0. C Jin-De Jhang went 2 for 4, and SS Cole Tucker had a hit and a run scored. RF Jerrick Suiter hit a two-RBI double. Austin Coley improved to 4-2 with a 2.90 ERA by allowing two hits with six strikeouts over seven innings. He walked one. Right-handed SP Alex McRae (7-4, 3.70 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for the Curve in Tuesday's game.

Next: Tuesday at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 56-41) won 6-3 over Clearwater (Phillies). 1B Will Craig (.296) led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 with a single and two doubles. RF Kevin Krause (.304) went 2 for 4, hitting his seventh home run of the season with a solo shot and had a two-RBI single. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.275) went 2 for 5 with a double and a couple of RBIs. 2B Mitchell Tolman (.267) and LF Ty Moore (.280) added two hits with a double each. SP Pedro Vasquez (9-4, 2.43) got the win, pitching six innings, giving up three earned runs with five strikeouts. LHP Daniel Zamora (0.65 ERA) closed out the game pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning and earned his ninth save of the season.

Next: Tuesday at St. Lucie (Mets), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 44-51) defeated Lexington (Royals), 8-7 in 11 innings. 2B Kevin Mahala hit a walk-off single with one out, scoring pinch runner Victor Fernandez from second base. C Arden Pabst's solo home run in the ninth tied the score for the Power. Matt Anderson (6-5, 3.48) struck out one in his one scoreless inning for the victory. Right-handed SP Eduardo Vera (3-4, 3.16) is scheduled to get the start for the Power in Tuesday's game.

Next: Tuesday vs. Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 21-12) won 3-2 against Batavia (Marlins), scoring all three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. C Deon Stafford (.266) had a good day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with three singles. RF Connor Joe (.250) went 1 for 3 with a double. 3B Dylan Busby (.212), 2B Tristan Gray (.291) and DH Bligh Madris (.299) added key at-bats in the eighth, as they each brought in a run, and all had a base hit in the game. RHP Joel Cesar (1-0, 1.50 ERA) earned the win in relief for the Black Bears, pitching the eighth inning. RHP Beau Sulser (3.75 ERA) earned the save, his first of the season.

Next: Monday vs. Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 33-27) was idle. The Wild Things sit third in the East division, 7 12 games out of first behind Schaumburg. They are a half-game out of a wild-card spot behind Evansville and Windy City.

Next: Wednesday vs. Normal, 6:05 p.m.

