Local Sports

Corey Hertzog scores twice, leads Riverhounds past St. Louis FC

Matt Grubba | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
Riverhounds striker Corey Hertzog was named USL Player of the Week for his two-goal performance in a 3-3 draw against the New York Red Bulls II on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Ninety minutes of soccer came down to a pair of 12-yard kicks.

Corey Hertzog converted a penalty kick for his second goal of the game, and the Riverhounds overcame a halftime deficit to win their second consecutive game, 2-1, over St. Louis FC on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium in St. Louis.

The winning goal for the Riverhounds (7-8-9) came barely five minutes after Trey Mitchell saved a penalty kick by St. Louis' Milan Petosevic. The Hounds' goalie, who was guilty of the foul that led to the kick, dove to his right to make the low save — aggravating a shoulder injury in the process — but his teammates were able to clear the ball to safety.

Hertzog, who has a team-leading nine goals this season, drew the winning penalty kick by outracing St. Louis goalie Adam Grinwis to the ball and being taken down in the penalty area on a foul almost identical to Mitchell's. He slotted the go-ahead goal to the left as Grinwis dove the wrong way.

St. Louis (7-10-5) led at halftime on a goal by Seth Rudolph, who scored just before the break after a passing sequence that began with a quick throw-in that caught the Riverhounds defense playing too loosely at the back.

Only two minutes into the second half, Hertzog tied the game with a free kick curled into the left side of the net. The kick was won by Romeo Parkes, who was fouled making one of a handful of strong attacking runs down the middle of the field.

The Riverhounds controlled play for the second consecutive game on the road after dominating last week in a 3-0 win at Harrisburg, They had an 8-3 edge in shots on goal, but they did receive five of eight yellow cards issued in a physical contest.

The road win pulls the Riverhounds back to within a point in the standings of the eighth-place New York Red Bulls II with five of their last eight games at home, starting with a matchup this Saturday against sixth-place Bethlehem Steel — a team only three points ahead of the Riverhounds.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

