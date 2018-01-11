Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Local Sports

Ryan Shazier appears at Steelers practice for 2nd straight day

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 7:31 p.m.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is shown on the scoreboard during the first quarter against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is shown on the scoreboard during the first quarter against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 9 hours ago

Ryan Shazier was at Steelers practice for a second consecutive day Thursday, and the injured Pro Bowl linebacker's visit wasn't confined to the practice field.

Five weeks after spinal stabilization surgery, Shazier again was in a wheelchair on the sidelines at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex's indoor facility. After the session ended, Shazier mingled in the locker room with teammates.

While the locker room was open to media, Shazier spent considerable time talking to Antonio Brown. Shazier also wheeled himself up to his locker in a corner of the room, peering up at his nameplate.

Linebacker Bud Dupree said Shazier made two previous appearances at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex — both on the final practice day of a game week — before Wednesday. Shazier also has attended the Steelers' past two home games.

He is expected to be at Heinz Field on Sunday when the Steelers host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a divisional playoff game.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.