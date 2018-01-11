Ryan Shazier appears at Steelers practice for 2nd straight day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ryan Shazier was at Steelers practice for a second consecutive day Thursday, and the injured Pro Bowl linebacker's visit wasn't confined to the practice field.

Five weeks after spinal stabilization surgery, Shazier again was in a wheelchair on the sidelines at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex's indoor facility. After the session ended, Shazier mingled in the locker room with teammates.

While the locker room was open to media, Shazier spent considerable time talking to Antonio Brown. Shazier also wheeled himself up to his locker in a corner of the room, peering up at his nameplate.

Linebacker Bud Dupree said Shazier made two previous appearances at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex — both on the final practice day of a game week — before Wednesday. Shazier also has attended the Steelers' past two home games.

He is expected to be at Heinz Field on Sunday when the Steelers host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a divisional playoff game.

