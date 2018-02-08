Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Local Sports

Ten things to know about Penn State's 2018 recruiting class

The (Allentown) Morning Call | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 12:38 a.m.
Penn State coach James Franklin looks on against Pitt in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Beaver Stadium.
Tribune-Review
Penn State coach James Franklin looks on against Pitt in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Beaver Stadium.

Updated 9 hours ago

Penn State completed its 2018 recruiting class Wednesday with the signing of offensive tackle Rasheed Walker. The four-star lineman from Maryland was the 23rd player to sign with Penn State, which ranked No. 5 in the 247Sports ratings.

To catch up, here are 10 things to know about Penn State's 2018 class.

1. Setting a class-ranking record

Penn State's No. 5 ranking in the 247Sports composite is the team's highest since 2000, which also finished fifth.

2. The most highly ranked talent yet

Penn State's class included three five-star players and 12 four-star players, the highest concentration of such ranked talent in State College. The five-star players are defensive end Micah Parsons (who could compete for the starting spot at middle linebacker this year), receiver Justin Shorter and running back Ricky Slade.

3. Nationally ranked players across the roster

The Lions signed six players in the 247Sports top 100, including two in the top 10. Parsons (No. 5) is Penn State's highest-ranked recruit since Derrick Williams in 2005, and Shorter is No. 8 overall. Other top-100 players are Slade (27), Walker (65), defensive end Jayson Oweh (76) and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (78).

4. Area representation

Nazareth receiver Jahan Dotson continued Penn State's recruiting surge in the Lehigh Valley when he committed in December. Penn State coach James Franklin credited former running back Saquon Barkley for helping to bring Dotson to campus. The class also features Pennridge linebacker Nick Tarburton.

5. In-state success

Following his ‘dominate the state' promise in 2014, coach James Franklin has signed Pennsylvania's top-ranked players for three consecutive years. Parsons joined cornerback Lamont Wade of Clairton (2016) and running back Miles Sanders of Woodland Hills (2015) on that list. This marks the first such three-year stretch for Penn State since it signed Anthony Morelli, Justin King and Jared Odrick from 2004-06. According to 247Sports, Penn State signed six of the state's top 10 players for 2018.

6. Recruiting the region

With Walker's commitment, Penn State signed 13 players who are from within 250 miles of State College. The Lions signed six players from Pennsylvania, three from Maryland, two from Virginia and two from New Jersey.

7. Six players already are on campus

After the early signing period in December, six players enrolled early and joined the team for winter workouts. The early enrollees are Parsons, Tarburton, tight end Zack Kuntz, linebacker Jesse Luketa, cornerback Trent Gordon and safety Isaiah Humphries.

8. Stacking the lines

Walker became the fourth offensive lineman in Penn State's recruiting class, which also includes five defensive linemen. Franklin has called linemen the cornerstone of his roster turnaround.

9. Adding a versatile kicker

Jake Pinegar made two 60-yard field goals at Ankeny (Iowa) Centennial High but isn't solely a kicker. Pinegar was an all-state defensive back who had five interceptions as a junior.

10. A ‘Survivor' legacy

Defensive tackle Judge Culpepper from Tampa, Fla., has two famous parents. His father Brad was an NFL defensive tackle who appeared on the TV show “Survivor,” as did his mother Monica.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me